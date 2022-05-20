Ex-Auburn elementary school teacher sentenced to up 20 year in prison for rape of student

A former elementary school teacher in Auburn was sentenced to up 20 year in prison Friday for raping a student more than a decade ago.

Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, was sentenced in Worcester Superior Court after he was previously found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child by a mandated reporter, two counts of aggravated rape of a child, and one count of aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.

Investigators say the rapes occurred on in a classroom at the Julia Bancroft Elementary School between 2009 and 2010 while the victim was a student. The school serves children in Grades 3 through 5.

In a statement, Early said, “This was an egregious case involving an educator abusing a young student. This sexual assault survivor showed strength and courage while testifying about what she endured.”

Jaszek was a longtime music teacher in Auburn Public Schools. He retired in 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

