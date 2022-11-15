Ex-Australia PM Sees Marginal Gains in Ties After Xi, Biden Meet

Philip J. Heijmans
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said the meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Monday yielded “reasonable progress” and showed two competing nations seeking to ease tensions.

“Things were beginning to spiral out of control and to be frank the US China relationship has been in freefall for quite some time,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin in an interview Tuesday. “So, if before it was eight out of 10 in terms of the heat factor, we may have brought it down to seven. But there are now mechanisms in place maybe bring it down another notch as well.”

Biden and Xi met face-to-face at a seaside resort in Bali in the biggest step in years to avoid a potential clash between the world’s two biggest economies. The US said both sides agreed to resume cooperation on issues including climate change and food security.

Biden, Xi Take Biggest Step in Years to Avoid US-China Clash

“My judgement is that this is about tactical stabilization over the next several years,” Rudd said, adding that still, Xi did not appear to soften his stance over Taiwan. He said that China’s Communist Party’s congress last month showed “a continued move by the party towards the Leninist left on politics, more party control and more power for Xi within the party.”

