Ex-babysitter faces up to life in prison after conviction of sex crimes against 2 children

Donald Andrew Sharp

A former babysitter faces up to life in prison after he was convicted Thursday of all seven charges involving sex crimes against two children he babysat while living in Palm Coast, according to the State Attorney's Office.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in a release that it was unfortunate that the crimes were committed before the law was amended to allow the death penalty in such cases. "Otherwise a death sentence would have been pursued in this case," he stated.

Donald Andrew Sharp, who will turn 23 on Feb. 24, was convicted by a jury Thursday of all seven counts against him: four counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age, one count of principal to sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age, one count of lewd/lascivious battery molestation by a person 18 years or older on a victim under 12 and principal to lewd/lascivious molestation by a person 18 years or older and victim under 12.

"This defendant used the love between a brother and sister and their family to engage in the most horrific crimes against children," Larizza stated.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins set sentencing for April 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center.

The crimes occurred between May 1, 2021, and June 4, 2022, according to documents.

Sharp was babysitting the children when he performed sex acts on the younger child multiple times over a year between May 2021 and May 2022 at the children’s home in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Sharp also had one child touch the other in a lewd or lascivious manner, according to a charging document.

Sharp was arrested on Aug. 13, 2022, in Huntington, West Virginia, by the police there on a felony warrant obtained by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ex-babysitter facing life in prison for sex crimes against 2 children