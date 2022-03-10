Ex-Sábado Gigante actor convicted yet again of having child porn. He’ll be sentenced Friday

A Miami-Dade jury has again convicted former ex-Sábado Gigante funnyman Adonis Losada of hoarding explicit and sickening images of babies and toddlers.

Losada, 57, who was a staple on the long-running Univision variety show, was convicted late Thursday of 51 counts of possessing child-porn images. He’ll be sentenced Friday morning before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Teresa Pooler.

This week’s trial was his second for the same crimes — his original conviction was overturned three years ago. The jury on Thursday deliberated just over an hour.

The comic, who played a wacky gray-haired grandma known as Doña Concha on the show, was first arrested in 2009. The same investigation also led to charges in Palm Beach County, where Losada was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He finally went to trial in 2016 in Miami-Dade, where jurors heard he met an undercover detective in an online chat room called “Baby Toddler Love.” Losada later met with another undercover cop at a Starbucks in Hallandale Beach, where he viewed a book of illegal images, all while hidden police video cameras rolled.

At his first trial in 2016, Losada took the stand and claimed someone else who lived in his Miami Beach apartment must have downloaded the porn. Jurors didn’t believe him — and he was ultimately sentenced to 153 years in prison.

But in 2019, the Third District Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, saying the trial judge erred in not allowing Losada to represent himself.

He did not testify in his own defense during this month’s trial. Losada was defended by Lauren Dawson and Robert Valdes, and prosecuted by Miami-Dade assistant state attorneys Joseph Rome and Tim VanderGiesen.