Ex-Bank Employee Sentenced For Stealing $103K From Customer In CT
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Thursday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Ex-Employee Gets Prison Time For Stealing $103K From Bank Customer: Feds
The woman used temporary ATM cards to steal $103K from a customer at the Bank of America where she worked, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.>>>Read More.
3 Men Defrauded 200 People Of Over $5M: Attorney's Office
The former local residents were found guilty of using lottery and romance scams to defraud mainly elderly people, federal authorities said.>>>Read More.
Board Of Education Member Calls For End Of School Mask Mandate
A Board of Education member called for an end to the mask mandate, regardless of state guidance.>>>Read More.
Town Pool To Be Renamed In Honor Of 'Mr. New Canaan' Steve Benko
The community pool at Waveny Park will be renamed in honor of Steve Benko, New Canaan's beloved recreation director who died this month.>>>Read More.
Breeze Airways To Make Bradley Airport Its Fifth Operations Hub
The establishment of the airport in Windsor Locks as an operations hub means the creation of more than 200 new jobs in Connecticut.>>>Read More.
For This Naturalist, The Joy Is In The Teaching
After graduating from high school, Tommy McCarthy was uncertain about his next steps. Fortunately, he took them into the woods…>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
