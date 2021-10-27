Ex-Barrack Aide Says ‘Embarrassing’ Ankle Monitor Ruins Surfing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Lin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack’s ex-assistant complained that the ankle monitor that he’s required to wear while awaiting trial along with his former boss for acting as a foreign agent interferes with his surfing and fitness classes as well as efforts to land a new job.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Matthew Grimes, 28, on Thursday asked a Brooklyn federal court judge for a hearing on the electronic bracelet, which most criminal defendants must wear while released on bail.

“The electronic monitoring device on Mr. Grimes’s ankle is uncomfortable and unnecessarily burdensome given that Mr. Grimes poses no flight risk whatsoever,” Abbe Lowell, who recently joined the defense team, said in a filing Wednesday.

“Mr. Grimes is an active 28-year-old,” Lowell went on. “He regularly surfs and attends fitness classes. He cannot immerse the device in water and obviously the ankle bracelet is a subject of notice, comment, and embarrassment in his daily activities. The bracelet comes up when he has started to seek new employment and it is not something that makes that effort easier.”

Barrack and Grimes both pleaded not guilty in July to charges that they illegally acted on behalf of United Arab Emirates in trying to influence U.S. government policy. Barrack, a close friend and ally of former Donald Trump, chaired the former president’s inaugural commitee.

Prosecutors have agreed that Grimes can travel domestically so long as he gives prior notice, and they will lift a curfew on him. The government also agreed to increase the amount he can spend without giving prior notice to $100,000 from $10,000.

The request follows the court’s decision earlier this month to ease the bail terms for Barrack, allowing him to return to work and engage in financial transactions exceeding $2 million, after notifying prosecutors.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks to hike U.S. employee pay to attract workers during labor crunch

    With U.S. restaurants nationwide struggling to find enough waiters and cashiers to serve customers, Starbucks Corp on Wednesday said it will give pay raises to workers in the United States with at least two years of employment and offer $200 referral bonuses. Workers with at least two years of employment could get up to a 5% raise and those with at least five years could receive a 10% pay boost in late January, Starbucks said. Average pay for all U.S. workers will range between $15 and $23 an hour, averaging nearly $17 an hour, by summer of 2022, the Seattle-based company said.

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 26th

    REI, TRGP, TSLA, and LNG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 26, 2021.

  • Bill would remove 'conscience' as basis for refusing vaccine

    Illinois law has for more than four decades protected those who oppose providing or receiving medical treatment because of their religious beliefs. Now Democrats want an exception to allow repercussions for those who refuse vaccinations in the battle against COVID-19. Long considered a shield for physicians whose religious beliefs precluded their performing abortions, the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act has become a pandemic lightning rod.

  • Men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse cannot be called ‘victims’ in court, judge rules

    But defense attorneys may call them ‘arsonists’ or ‘looters’ judge says ahead of contentious trial over fatal shooting of two men Kyle Rittenhouse faces felony charges of homicide and attempted homicide. Photograph: Mark Hertzberg/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock The people shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August cannot be referred to as “victims” by prosecutors in court, a judge ruled on Monday. Defense attorneys may, however, call them “arsonists” or “looters”, the judge said. “The wo

  • Why Bitcoin's Run Took Another Break Today

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Uniswap were among the cryptocurrencies turning negative this week after a strong October run.

  • Despite Bitcoin’s 5.4% Drop to Below $60K Following Last Week’s ETF Frenzy, Experts Remain Bullish

    Bitcoin dropped below $60,00 yesterday, following a couple of weeks hovering near $70,000 thanks to the launch of two Bitcoin-linked exchange traded funds (ETFs) which sparked a frenzy. Learn: 8 Best...

  • Oil Drops as Iran and EU Prepare to Resume Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after Iran and the European Union agreed to restart negotiations on a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord before the end of next month, signaling a greater prospect of Iranian barrels coming back to the market. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaFutures in New York fell 2.4% on Wednesday. A date for the big-power t

  • Democrats still trying to finalize deal on Biden's domestic agenda as he prepares for trip to Europe

    President Biden heads to Europe Thursday for a series of meetings with world leaders. His trip includes a stop in Rome for the G20 Summit, where he will talk about his economic objectives on a global scale. Here at home, Democrats say they're nearing the finish line in negotiations over Mr. Biden's domestic agenda. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with more.

  • DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry

    A sample of Sitting Bull's hair has helped scientists confirm that a South Dakota man is the famed 19th century Native American leader's great-grandson using a new method to analyze family lineages with DNA fragments from long-dead people. Researchers said on Wednesday that DNA extracted from the hair, which had been stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, confirmed the familial relationship between Sitting Bull, who died in 1890, and Ernie LaPointe, 73, of Lead, South Dakota.

  • 2 people accused of Oklahoma restaurant rampage that left 1 injured

    Police say the two women broke cups, plates and other items within the restaurant, then threw a plate at one person’s head. They allegedly became upset after a problem with their food.

  • Florida penalizes school district over masks, federal grant

    The state of Florida has docked a school district more than $164,000 for defying a ban on classroom mask mandates and for being awarded a federal coronavirus grant, county school officials said Wednesday. Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon said the penalty includes monthly salaries of its school board members as well as the full amount of a federal virus grant the county applied for last month. DeSantis is eyeing a possible 2024 presidential run and is one of several GOP governors who have moved to ban mask mandates, though policies on face coverings, testing and quarantines in schools vary widely across the country.

  • Donald Trump Was More Focused on Reelection Than Preventing COVID Deaths, Dr. Deborah Birx Says

    The former White House coronavirus coordinator told members of Congress that she believes 130,000-plus lives could have been saved if mitigation efforts were properly implemented — while a Trump spokeswoman defended his "unprecedented" work

  • Companies to U.S. shipping regulator: enough probes, start enforcing

    A U.S. trade group representing companies selling luggage, backpacks and other travel products has written President Joe Biden asking that regulations on shipping and other fees be strictly enforced to help bring down the cost of shipping. The Travel Goods Association, whose companies do some $1 billion in U.S. sales annually, asked for "immediate action – aggressive enforcement, leadership to bring the full gamut (of) stakeholders to the table, provide immediate relief, and more." They said shipping costs are now eight to 10 times higher than what they paid last fall and that they "are now witnessing rates that exceed the value of product being shipped within the container."

  • Putin Orders More Gas for Europe Next Month, Sending Down Price

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom PJSC to start refilling its European gas-storage facilities next month, sending prices lower as long-awaited additional Russian supplies could soon be on the way.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian gas giant was told to boost inventories at its facilities in Germany and Austr

  • Sooo, Prince William Is Not Impressed With Jeff Bezos

    The Duke of Cambridge said that he's not a fan of commercial space tourism.

  • Microsoft Closes on Apple in Race for World’s Most Valuable Listed Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A blowout first quarter has brought Microsoft Corp. back into contention in the race for the world’s most-valuable listed company.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe software behemoth is less than $60 billion away from dethroning Apple Inc. for the first time since May 2020, based on a 3.1% gain in early U.S. trading. That

  • New York trooper charged with murder after ramming family's car, killing girl

    Monica Goods, 11, died while traveling with her parents and sister for the holidays last year.

  • Marine veteran who stopped robbery wears 'Let's go Brandon' shirt at award ceremony

    James Kilcer, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran who foiled an attempted robbery at an Arizona convenience store, accepted an award for his actions Tuesday while clad in a MAGA hat and "Let's go Brandon" T-shirt.

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico