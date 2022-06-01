Ex-Barrington man guilty of sex assault of teen, 65 charges after survivor's testimony

A Strafford County Superior Court jury in Dover has convicted Timothy Gagne of four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a teenage girl among 65 charges.

DOVER — Timothy Gagne, a former Barrington resident, was found guilty Wednesday of 65 charges, including aggravated felonious sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said a jury in Strafford County Superior Court convicted Gagne, 54, of all indictments handed down by a grand jury in April. The sentencing date was not immediately announced.

Gagne is being held at Strafford County House of Corrections without bail pending his sentencing Sept. 2, according to a court spokesperson.

The convictions include four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a minor. Those charges are listed as special felony level, each carrying potential prison time of 20 to 40 years.

Gagne was convicted for sexually assaulting a girl who was between the ages of 14 and 18 at the time of the crimes years ago. He used physical force, physical violence or the use of superior strength against the will of the child.

"The victim spent three days on the witness stand detailing the years of abuse," Velardi said. "She did an amazing job and has to be proud as her own self advocate. ... It was truly moving and exceptional."

Gagne, who did not testify, according to Velardi, was also convicted on a Class B felony charge of criminal mischief, alleging he rammed his car into a car belonging to the victim of his sexual assaults, causing damage in excess of $1,500. The charge carries a potential 3-1/2- to 7-year prison term.

Gagne was convicted of a Class B felony for disseminating private sexual images of the same victim when she was 19.

Both Class B felonies carry a potential 3-1/2- to 7-year prison term.

Gagne was arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on Aug. 30.

At the time of his arrest, Gagne was free on bond for a sexual battery case out of North Carolina and he was out on bail for a criminal trespassing charge from Rochester District Court, according to police. He was living in East Kingston while a protective order barred him from returning to his home in Barrington.

Gagne was being represented by a public defender.

If you need help

As a community service, the following information is published with stories in which domestic and/or sexual violence is alleged:

If you need support Haven has trained confidential advocates available. The 24-hour hotline is (603) 994-SAFE (7233). Or to connect to Haven's confidential, online chat service Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit havennh.org.

