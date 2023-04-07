Ex-Beavercreek police officer who worked in schools sentenced in child porn case

Apr. 6—A retired Beavercreek police officer who worked with local schools for years was sentenced Thursday to more than 15 years in federal prison in a child pornography case.

Kevin A. Kovacs, 60, of Fairborn, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Dayton after he pleaded guilty in February 2022 to two charges of transporting and possessing child pornography, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

"The law holds everyone accountable, no matter who they are or what their profession is," Parker said. "As a law enforcement officer, Kovacs should have been a trusted member of society, but instead he victimized children. He deserves this time in federal prison."

Kovacs worked as a police officer with the Beavercreek Police Department from 1992 until his retirement in 2018. He spent the last six years of his police career as the DARE officer (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) in the Beavercreek City School District.

Representatives of Beavercreek's police department and school system did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kovacs uploaded more than 300 images and 2,200 videos depicting child pornography to his Dropbox account between April 2015 and July 2017. Videos featured the sexual abuse of children as young as toddler-aged. One video depicted a toddler lying on a diaper whose arms and legs were bound by black tape, according to court documents.

Kovacs also used online messenger, social media, cloud storage and email accounts to transport and possess child pornography.

In all, he possessed more than 780 images and 5,100 videos of child pornography as of December 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's statement.

Kovacs also must serve 15 years of supervised release once he has completed his prison term, and he was ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to victims.