Ex-Berks school district superintendent held for court in threats case

Aug. 31—Criminal charges against Michael T. Mitchell Jr., the former Schuylkill Valley School District superintendent accused of threatening a school board member over the summer, were held for Berks County Court after a stipulated preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Mitchell, 48, of Bern Township remained free to await further court action after the abbreviated proceeding before District Judge Brian K. Strand in Bern Township. Mitchell is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.

Mitchell and his attorney Jay M. Nigrini agreed to a stipulated hearing.

In that type of hearing, the prosecution and defense agree not to present testimony.

Instead, they leave it to the district judge to decide based solely on a review of the probable cause affidavit if the prosecution's evidence is strong enough for the case to advance to county court.

Mitchell resigned as superintendent effective June 30. He had been put on paid administrative leave on May 12. Board officials did not provide information on the reason for the leave.

But a release and settlement agreement between Mitchell and the district provided some insight into the situation.

It included language stating that he will cooperate with any legal matters connected to his time in the district and makes mention of an investigation into three Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints filed against him.

Among other stipulations, it ordered that Mitchell not have any contact with any administrator or employee who has filed or in the near future files a verbal or written complaint against him, and denied Mitchell a letter of recommendation from the district.

The agreement also states that Mitchell would receive $194,195 in total compensation, including his regular pay from July 1 through June 30, 2022. That amount totals $150,000.

The ink on those papers was barely dry when Bern police were asked to investigate a complaint by a board member that Mitchell threatened him.

Story continues

According to police:

School board member George H. Mertz II contacted police July 21, saying he was being threatened over the phone. Mertz told police that Mitchell said, "I'm coming in on Monday and I'm gonna kill you."

Mertz told police the school board had a meeting scheduled that Monday evening, July 26, and he was worried Mitchell would act on his threat.

Police contacted Mitchell who admitted calling Mertz but said he didn't threaten to kill him.

Instead, Mitchell told police that he told Mertz, "I'm gonna bury you." He said his wording was not intended to be threatening.

Police also viewed screenshots of text messages Mitchell sent to Wertz. They included statements such as "You're done," "I always win," "I know where all the bodies are buried" and "You messed with the wrong guy, George."