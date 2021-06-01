Ex-Berlin officer sentenced for violating patient's privacy

Jun. 1—A former Berlin police officer was given a deferred jail sentence after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor violation of privacy charge for taking photos and video of a hospitalized man he was supposed to be supervising.

Prosecutors said Philip Pelletier was still a member of the Berlin Police Department when he was told to supervise a man in a patient room at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. The man, experiencing a mental health crisis, was waiting to be admitted to New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord.

Pelletier took photos and videos without the man's permission on or between Jan. 22 and Feb. 4, 2019, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

Pelletier, 32, was sentenced Friday to 12 months in the house of corrections, deferred for one year and then suspended for one year. The deferral and suspension are conditional on his good behavior, payment of a $500 fine, and completion of 200 hours of community service.

Pelletier has agreed not to seek recertification of his law enforcement credentials, which were revoked Jan. 28, 2020, by the New Hampshire Police Standards & Training Council.