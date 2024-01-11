Ex-Bernalillo County sheriff plans run for U.S. Senate as a Republican

Jan. 10—Just months after being named in a federal indictment, former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales announced Wednesday he will seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Martin Heinrich.

Gonzales talked about both a party switch from Democrat to Republican and his intent to run for the Senate during a Fox News interview Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Gonzales said he was leaving the Democratic Party due to what he called a "divergence from the values that resonate with our local community."

The Democratic Party of New Mexico fired back, accusing Gonzales of jumping into the race for selfish reasons.

"This latest power grab attempt by Manny Gonzales shows that he has no shame — not for his mounting legal troubles, nor his previous campaign ethics violations," Democratic Party spokesman Daniel Garcia said in a statement, referring to allegations Gonzales was involved in an illegal weapons scheme.

Prosecutors accused Gonzales and his former undersheriff of signing "false documents to help gun dealers illegally obtain machine guns," according to Source NM, which also reported the pair have not been charged with any crimes. The indictment, which was filed in Maryland, did charge several others with crimes, including an Albuquerque gun store owner.

"We trust that New Mexican voters will see right through Manny's media circus announcement, which proves that he's willing to run for public office regardless of party or values as long as he gets some time in the limelight," Garcia said.

A spokesman for Gonzales' campaign didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Gonzales served as sheriff in New Mexico's most populous county for two terms and mounted an unsuccessful campaign for Albuquerque mayor, losing to incumbent Tim Keller.

Few Republicans have signaled interest in taking on Heinrich, with only little-known Ben Ralph Luna in the race.

The Republican Party of New Mexico said any of its GOP candidates would represent New Mexicans in Washington better than Heinrich.

"While Maryland resident Martin Heinrich spends his time trying to ban gas stoves and cheerleading for President Biden's failed policies, Republicans are eager to get to work putting New Mexico on a good and prosperous path," party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a statement. "Republicans will secure the border, revive the economy, restore quality education, and get tough on criminals while preserving the rights of law-abiding citizens."

During his Fox News interview, Gonzales said he never sees New Mexico at the forefront of solutions.

"I offer that alternative to having solutions, to having a collaborative vision of how that can be secured and working collaboratively with both sides of the aisle to get something done, and not settling for just the same old excuses by career politicians," he said.

In 2020, Gonzales faced withering criticism from Democratic lawmakers after he welcomed a Trump administration initiative that placed federal officers in Albuquerque to help deal with the city's crime wave. After Gonzales traveled to Washington to meet with the president, Heinrich called for the sheriff's resignation, contending Gonzales was "inviting the president's storm troopers into Albuquerque."

Heinrich's reelection campaign wrote in a statement that New Mexico's senior senator "remains committed to investing in the brighter future the people of our state deserve." This, the campaign wrote, "stands in direct contrast to Manny Gonzales, who, like his hero and role model Donald Trump, is running for office to avoid his legal troubles."

