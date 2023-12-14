Ex-Bethel HS teacher sentenced for forging parent’s name on documents
A former Bethel High School teacher previously accused of signing the name of a student’s parent on school documents was sentenced this week.
Law enforcement will now need a judge's consent in order to obtain push notification data from Apple.
Twitch has finally streamlined its confusing guidelines surrounding sexual content after a creator was able to appear seemingly topless in a stream posted on the website.
Anteater, also known to millions as a "Family Man," is one of two eliminations on "The Masked Singer.'
Elon Musk's X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing a new privacy complaint in Europe related to its ad targeting tools. The complaint, which is being lodged with the Dutch data protection authority by privacy rights not-for-profit noyb, accuses X of failing to enforce its own its advertising guidelines. While X's T&Cs prohibit people's political affiliations and/or religious beliefs being used to target them with ads, an advertiser on its platform -- actually the European Commission itself, no less (awks!) -- was able to use exactly this kind of sensitive personal data to target users with ads.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one.
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.
The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
Twitch announced sweeping updates to its sexual content policy and content classification system, which now allows previously prohibited content like illustrated nipples and "erotic dances," in addition to clarifying what nudity is and isn't allowed on the platform. The framing implied nudity, but never actually showed content that explicitly violated Twitch's sexual content policies. Other streamers, who were predominantly male, were enraged by Morgpie's content and called for Twitch to crack down on the apparent nudity.
The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.
Roethlisberger has walked back critical comments on the Steelers in the past.
JPMorgan names Amazon and Google among top internet picks for 2024.
More than 68,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
An expert on the CROWN Act says a Black Texas teen with locs is being singled out at a Houston-area high school because of his race. He’s not the only one whose hairstyle has been challenged at school or work.
Scoop up these 10 picks — including a popular wristlet for $28 and a stunning purse for $325 off — before they sell out.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
TikTok loves this cushy bestseller, and so will your recipient.
Transfer athletes like West Virginia basketball player RaeQuan Battle are now eligible to play, at least for the next two weeks.
1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster, a unicorn bull, heads to auction. Lamborghini made only two factory examples, Sothebys is selling this one.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. New research from Stanford University shows that the popularization of chatbots like ChatGPT have not caused an increase in cheating across U.S. high schools.
iSeeCars found that the number of new car dealers selling EVs has more than tripled in the last three years.