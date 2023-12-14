Ex-Bethel HS teacher sentenced for forging parent’s name on documents

TechCrunch

Elon Musk's X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is facing a new privacy complaint in Europe related to its ad targeting tools. The complaint, which is being lodged with the Dutch data protection authority by privacy rights not-for-profit noyb, accuses X of failing to enforce its own its advertising guidelines. While X's T&Cs prohibit people's political affiliations and/or religious beliefs being used to target them with ads, an advertiser on its platform -- actually the European Commission itself, no less (awks!) -- was able to use exactly this kind of sensitive personal data to target users with ads.