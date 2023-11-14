Ex-Beulah Elementary custodian faces 225 years after pleading to child porn charges

A former Beulah Elementary School custodian faces up to 225 years in state prison after pleading no contest to downloading and viewing over 200 child pornography photos and videos, some of which he viewed while sitting in the school parking lot.

Court records indicate that 36-year-old Deantonio Jackson pleaded no contest to 15 counts of possessing photography of child sexual performance, and in return the Office of the State Attorney announced they would not prosecute his five additional counts of the same charge.

By pleading no contest, Jackson is agreeing that information in his arrest report or probable cause affidavit includes "a factual basis for (his) plea" that includes the images law enforcement found during a search warrant.

"On April 14, 2022, upon execution of a search warrant, it was revealed that the defendant possessed 10 or more images and videos of child pornography, and at least one depicted the sexual battery of a child," Jackson's plea agreement says.

Jackson faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for each of his 15 charges. He is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 25, 2024.

School sexual relationship: Woodham, Beulah art teacher charged for 'sexual relationship' with 15-year-old student

How did law enforcement discover Deantonio Jackson was viewing child pornography?

According to Jackson's arrest report, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office received a CyberTipline report on Jan. 4, 2022, that two child sexual abuse materials were uploaded to Google Photos and two other files were uploaded to a website Dec. 28, 2021.

After the IP address was traced to Jackson's home Feb. 4, 2022, a search of the premises took place April 14 and deputies reportedly found an SD card containing child pornography.

The report states Jackson told deputies during an interview he viewed the SD card video accidentally, but he did watch adult pornography daily, including in the parking lot of Beulah Elementary.

Jackson caught: Beulah Elementary custodian allegedly found with over 200 child porn images, videos

However, a forensic analysis of his phone after its seizure April 18 "resulted in the extraction of over two hundred files of (child sexual abuse materials), some of which depicted infants, toddlers, and children under the age of five."

After the discovery, deputies interviewed Jackson a second time May 17, 2022, showing him the 200-plus files of child pornography. Jackson asked for legal counsel and the interview ended, leading to his arrest warrant.

The day before the ECSO arrested Jackson on June 1, 2022, he submitted his resignation as custodian of Beulah Elementary School.

Deantonio Jackson's case temporarily halted over mental competence

Roughly six months after Jackson's arrest on June 1, 2022, Dr. Stephen Zieman and Dr. Scott Benson both submitted psychological evaluations to the court, leading a judge to deem Jackson not competent to proceed.

Under Florida law, a defendant cannot proceed through the court process if they do not have the capacity to understand certain aspects of their case and looming trial.

Then between August and September of 2023, three psychological evaluations were submitted by two different psychologists regarding Jackson's mental state, and a judge found he had regained his competency and could continue with court procedure.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Deantonio Jackson Beulah school worker pleads to child porn possession