Ex-Blackstone India Head Hunts for Next Star in Hot IPO Market

Baiju Kalesh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mathew Cyriac is looking to take at least two companies public in India in the coming years after MTAR Technologies Pvt.’s debut success.

MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering firm that Cyriac bought from Blackstone Group Inc. in 2017 when he left the private equity firm, has seen shares risen more than 60% since its March debut. The listing is part of India’s red-hot initial public offerings market where companies have raised about $4 billion since the start of the year, on track for the busiest first-half since 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. UBS Group AG expects a record year for first-time share sales in the country despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyriac joined Blackstone as its second employee in India in 2006 and eventually became the firm’s co-head in the country. He now runs his own firm Florintree Advisors and remains optimistic about the IPO market.

“There will be significant interest in new business models in fintech, digital companies and analytics-based IT services,” Cyriac, 51, said in an interview. “We expect to take at least two of our companies public in a few years.”

Florintree has five portfolio companies, mainly in the engineering and fintech sectors, he said. The firm has recently bought a minority stake in Mobikwik, an Indian digital payments platform, as well as drugmaker Wanbury Ltd.

The Mumbai-based investment firm has invested less than $100 million in the past three years and the MTAR’s IPO brought in 3.5 billion rupees ($48 million) of proceeds that could strengthen its war chest. It also secured a commitment from a family office for about 4 billion rupees and another 7 billion rupees from some local investors.

Cyriac plans to expand the investment portfolio to 10 companies and has been in discussions with a gold loan mortgagor and a heavy engineering company that’s going through debt restructuring, he said.

“We will be looking for fallen angels, buy them and restore to their old glory,” he added.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of child migrants crammed into warehouses in Ceuta

    Spanish enclave in north Africa identifies 438 unaccompanied children and teenagers Children who crossed into Spain wait inside a temporary shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ceuta. Photograph: Bernat Armangué/AP Hundreds of children and teenagers are crammed into warehouses or sleeping rough in city parks in the Spanish north African enclave of Ceuta as their fate remains up in the air days after thousands of migrants arrived in the city. More than 8,000 migrants last week crossed into the seven-square mile territory – many of them swimming or piling into flimsy inflatable rafts to skirt the breakwater that marks the border with Morocco – amid reports that Moroccan officials had relaxed controls over the border last week . At least two people died attempting the crossing. About 7,000 of those who crossed into Spain have since been sent back across the border, according to Spanish officials, but the city has identified 438 children and teenagers who arrived unaccompanied by adults and more are being rounded up as social services workers scour the city’s parks and streets. “We’re working to address the issue of children who have come alone,” Spain’s minister for social rights, Ione Belarra told Spanish broadcaster RTVE. “It’s important to understand that we’re seeing children that are much younger than the usual – children of seven, eight, nine years old.” Many of them have been sent to warehouses turned into shelters in order to carry out 10 days of coronavirus quarantine under police watch. Several minors who have managed to slip out of the warehouses have complained that the crowded, inadequate facilities meant that they had gone days without hot meals – surviving instead on provisions such as apples, yogurt and sandwiches – while a lack of beds had left many of them sleeping on the floor. “I would prefer to sleep in an abandoned car, like I did the first few days here. It’s more comfortable, ” one youth told ElDiario.es. “I want to get out of here,” another told El País, after capturing video that appeared to show a bathroom floor covered in excrement after the toilets had stopped working. Officials in Ceuta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Many more minors are believed to be sleeping rough in parks and on the streets of Ceuta without any financial resources or adult supervision. Officials in the city of 85,000 have pleaded for help from Spain’s regions. “We cannot cope, there are too many children,” Carlos Rontome, one of the city’s deputy leaders, told Spanish national radio this week. After officials launched a hotline to reunite children with their families, 4,400 calls came flooding in within its first day of operation, Mabel Deu, another of the city’s deputy leaders, told reporters on Friday. Staff are working “morning, noon and night,” as desperate relatives call in hopes of tracking down their loved ones, she said. “The goal is to reunite these minors with their families as soon as possible, because we understand the worry and anguish of many families who don’t know where their children are,” said Deu. Under Spanish law, minors remain the care of regional authorities until their relatives can be located or until they come of age. Social services workers have found that some children are eager to go home, while others have said they hope to stay in Spain regardless of their family’s wishes, said Deu. Some, like one 14-year-old who spoke to the Associated Press, said that he and his parents had agreed that he should go to Spain. “They see that if I come here I can have a future,” he said. “You see your parents can’t work, the education system is very weak. What can I say?” Save the Children has urged authorities to consider each child’s situation on a case-by-case basis. “Before repatriation takes place, it is crucial that authorities ensure it is safe and appropriate for the children’s development and rights,” the organisation said in statement. Amnesty International, addressing reports that Spain had been sending children back across the border without due process, said. “Amnesty is reminding the authorities that they must ensure that the best interests of the child are protected in all cases and that these young people must be able – if appropriate – to request international protection.” The organisation also slammed Morocco over its actions at the border. “Morocco is playing with people’s lives,” said Virginia Álvarez, of Amnesty. “They must not use people, among them its own citizens, as pawns in a political game.” Officials in Rabat have suggested the lax border controls were linked to Madrid’s recent decision to allow a Western Sahara independence leader to be treated for Covid-19 in Spain under an alias. Madrid has described the decision as one taken for “strictly humanitarian reasons”. Analysts have characterised Morocco’s actions as part of a push by an emboldened Rabat to have European states recognise its claim to the Western Sahara. In December, Donald Trump’s US administration became the first western country to recognise Morocco’s claim in a deal aimed at normalising relations between Israel and Morocco.

  • Regulators Still Want Cryptocurrency Tethered To Central Banks: Tett

    May.21 -- Financial Times Editorial Board Chair Gillian Tett says if regulators see the value in the underlying technology of blockchain, they would want to regulate it to make sure it is still tethered to a central bank. She joins David Westin on "Bloomberg Wall Street Week.

  • Asia shares cautious ahead of U.S. inflation test, Bitcoin slides

    Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for guidance on monetary policy, while Bitcoin took a hammering after China cracked down on mining and trading of the cryptocurrency. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1% and South Korea was flat.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Wild scene unfolds with fans swarming Ocean Course for Mickelson’s final shots

    What did you think of so many people following the leaders so closely on the final hole?

  • The Hurricanes’ big advantage over the Predators in upcoming Game 5? The Caniacs.

    Nashville was energized by its home fans at Bridgestone Arena and rewarded them with two wins in double overtime.

  • QAnon shaman ordered to undergo mental health exam

    QAnon Shaman told by judge to get mental health screening following 6 January insurrection

  • Teen killed and 14 people wounded in shooting at ‘illegal’ concert, SC police say

    A fight broke out during an unauthorized concert and multiple people were shot, the North Charleston Police Department said.

  • Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic

    Time on her hands and a world-class gym at her disposal after the 2020 Olympics were postponed, Simone Biles started experimenting almost as a way to stave off the monotony of training. Pretty soon a vault that she occasionally tinkered with for fun — the Yurchenko double pike — started to look like a vault she could pull off in competition. Hands seemingly magnetized to her hamstrings as she soared off the vaulting table, Biles drilled the Yurchenko double pike during her victory at the US Classic on Saturday night.

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Georgia judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to push unfounded election claims

    Judge permits recount in county with no evidence of absentee ballot fraud, fuelling former president’s claims

  • Why Indonesia's 'new Bali' is accused of trampling on human rights

    Indonesia hopes for tourism but UN experts and locals allege land grabbing and rights violations.

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her and Hadid sisters for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule and predictions for the NASCAR race this weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

  • Apple v Epic: Tim Cook appears on the stand in Epic legal row

    Apple's boss Tim Cook appears on the witness stand in the high-profile legal row with Epic Games.

  • Chase Elliott wins rainy Cup race at Circuit of the Americas for milestone Hendrick victory

    NASCAR results: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. Kyle Larson finished in second place.

  • Eurovision: Italy wins while UK's James Newman gets nul points

    The favourite, Måneskin, came first with their rock song Zitti e Buoni but the UK got nul points.

  • The Latest: Mickelson makes history at PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson has made history at the PGA Championship as the oldest, at 50, winner in major championship history. Mickelson finished off his 73 with a simple par on the 72nd hole to the wild cheers of fans at the Ocean Course. Mickelson raised his arms in triumph and hugged his caddie, his brother Tim, for his sixth career major and second PGA win joining his Wanamaker Trophy from Baltusrol in 2005.