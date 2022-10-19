A now-former custodian for the Bolivar R-1 School District is facing charges that he molested a student.

Scott Robert Bryson, 25, was booked into jail Monday on charges of child molestation and sexual contact with a student by an employee.

Since Bryson was charged via grand jury indictment, there are not many details publicly available about the allegations, only that he is accused of touching the breast of a student who was younger than 17. The crimes are alleged to have occurred on two occasions between February and April.

A spokesperson for Bolivar schools said Bryson was a custodian for the district from January until May when he was fired for poor performance. The district later became aware of the sexual abuse allegations and then passed that information on to law enforcement.

Bolivar Superintendent Richard Asbill said the initial information received by the school district was that the abuse occurred off campus, and he said Wednesday he had not been informed of any allegations of abuse that occurred at school.

Asbill said he was also not aware of any other potential victims in this case. He said student safety is the district's top priority, and anyone with additional information about Bryson is encouraged to reach out to Bolivar police or the school district.

"Our paramount priority is always to focus on the best interests of our students," Asbill said.

Bryson is being held in the Polk County Jail on $100,000 bond. He does not have an attorney listed as representing him.

All of Bryson's charges in this case are Class E felonies punishable by up to four years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ex-Bolivar custodian charged with molesting student