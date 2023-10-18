Ex-bookkeeper defrauded Mooresville companies of $1.6 million

Marc Weiss, 48, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Wednesday for embezzling approximately $1.6 million from two Mooresville companies, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Weiss was a bookkeeper for the companies between 2016 and 2022, according to court documents.

He had access to the companies’ financial accounts and made more than 120 fraudulent transfers totaling $1.6 million from the companies’ accounts into bank accounts under Weiss’s control.

Weiss created fake entries in the victim companies’ books and records and categorized the fraudulent transfers as payments to existing vendors for software development, and advertising and marketing expenses.

He said in court he used that money on a luxury apartment in Charlotte, high-end vehicles, and to pay for travel and vacations.

Weiss was released on bond after Wednesday’s plea hearing.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

