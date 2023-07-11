Ex-bookkeeper sentenced to prison for embezzling $130K from Barnstead, Hampton schools

HAMPTON — A former school bookkeeper who embezzled more than $130,000 from the Barnstead and Hampton School Districts was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison for the crime.

Amy Burley, 48, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to two counts of theft from a program receiving federal funds. In addition to the prison sentence, Burley was ordered to pay $131,261.81 in restitution, and will be placed on two years of supervised release once released.

Burley worked as a bookkeeper for the Barnstead School District from 2011 to 2019 and later with the Hampton School District from September 2019 to Jan. 27, 2021. According to court documents and statements made in court, Burley stole school funds and used them to pay off student loans, credit cards and personal expenses.

“These public-school districts placed trust in Burley as their bookkeeper, and she blatantly abused that trust by stealing funds intended for the school children in these districts,” U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said in a press release. “I’m proud that we were able to bring restitution to the taxpayers while sending a deterrent message that this type of thievery will result in incarceration.”

Burley was arrested Jan. 27, 2021, by Barnstead police on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, attempted theft by unauthorized taking and seven counts of theft by unauthorized taking.

Barnstead Police Chief Paul Poirier said the investigation started after SAU 86 discovered several unusual discrepancies regarding the appropriations of school funds.

According to court records, a newly elected school treasurer discovered the discrepancies in July 2019, when he noticed Burley's paycheck appeared to be high, with gross pay for two pay periods in September 2018 equivalent to an annual salary of more than $70,000. Burley's annual salary at the time was just under $46,000.

"The treasurer then looked at more recent payroll manifest reports and again found the defendant's pay to be higher than the amount approved for her pay," prosecutors outlined in the plea deal. "In one of the defendant's paychecks, her net pay was greater than her gross pay."

A review of the previous year showed Burley was paid $8,000 more than what was stated in her contract.

Burley, who was the only person responsible for payroll and had the ability to make manual inputs required to change her pay, was terminated from her position in 2019.

The school district, according to police, hired a forensic accounting firm to conduct a complete audit of the school's finances. The audit, according to court records, showed additional payroll anomalies related to Burley's pay, payments made to Burley's personal creditors and a previously unknown Amazon account that appeared to be controlled by Burley and charged to the school district.

After her termination, Burley went to work as a bookkeeper at the Hampton School District. She worked there until her arrest.

Prosecutors said after Burley was arrested, the Hampton School District conducted its own forensic audit, where they uncovered five transactions made with school district funds to pay student loans or credit cards belonging to Burley or her family.

Burley was accused of embezzling $110,295.26 from the Barnstead School District from 2014 to 2019 and $20,966.52 from the Hampton School District from August 2020 to September 2020.

Her embezzlement, according to prosecutors, involved "fake invoices, alterations to payroll, and underpayments tobenefit programs to generate refunds she could steal."

Burley faced up to 10 years in prison

If the case went to trial, Burley faced a maximum prison term of 10 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.Christopher DiMenna, the acting special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, stated Burley's “selfish greed" is an "affront to all the hard-working students and taxpayers."

“Instead of working honestly on behalf of two financially struggling school districts, Amy Burley took advantage of them, betraying the trust they placed in her, by stealing tens of thousands of dollars to line her own pockets,” DiMenna stated. "…Today’s sentence ensures she’s held accountable for her criminal conduct.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Department of Education Office of the Inspector General, Barnstead Police Department and the Hampton Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ex-Hampton school employee sentenced to prison for embezzling $130K