Ex-Border agent admits illegally bringing woman into US

·1 min read

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to illegally bringing a Mexican woman into the U.S. to work as her nanny, according to federal court documents.

Rhonda Lee Walker, 40, of Laredo, admitted in a signed plea agreement Friday in U.S. District Court in Laredo to conspiring to bring the woman into the country.

Walker was a Customs and Border Protection officer on Jan. 2 when she used another officer’s computer login information to help the woman enter the United States through the Laredo Port of Entry, acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery said in a statement.

In exchange for the plea, federal prosecutors said felony counts of illegally transporting the woman into the U.S. and lying to investigators will be dismissed.

“Walker intended for the woman to illegally enter the country and work for her as a housekeeper and nanny,” Lowery said. “Walker also lied to authorities. She falsely stated Trevino was her biological aunt and denied processing her entry or employing her in her home.”

Walker faces up to 10 years in prison with sentencing scheduled for August 9.

Recommended Stories

  • New teachers face complex cultural challenges – the stories of 3 Latina teachers in their toughest moments

    Identity and race play significant factors in the first-year experiences of Latina teachers in the U.S. RichLegg/E+ via Getty ImagesGun control. Hallway decorations. Hairstyles. Those aren’t the things I expected to be stumbling blocks for three Latina educators that I helped prepare to become schoolteachers in recent years. But each situation came up in their classroom or in the course of their jobs at various elementary and middle schools in the state of Indiana, where I teach. Their situations are indicative of a time in our society when we are called to more closely pay attention to issues of racism and social justice. I’m tracking these former students – along with three others – as part of a study I am doing on the first-year experiences of Latina teachers. As an educator who helps prepare future school teachers, I believe these experiences help shine light on some of the expectations that students, parents and school administrators might sometimes have of classroom teachers. Conversely, my research also shows some of the culturally dicey situations that schoolteachers may have to navigate once they get a classroom of their own. On a broader level, my research shows the complex interactions that can take place within schools with student bodies that are becoming increasingly diverse. With that in mind, here are three examples based on the experiences of three former students of mine in their first year of teaching. All names in the following examples are pseudonyms. Gun control When Ms. Raymond, a sixth grade social studies teacher, discussed the Second Amendment, Mary, a white female student, expressed her view that Democrats wanted to take everyone’s guns away and that people needed guns in their home for protection. Ms. Raymond clarified that some people want to see laws passed that make guns less accessible. That same day, Mary’s parents reached out to Ms. Raymond and insisted she meet with them in person. After Ms. Raymond refused to meet in person due to COVID-19 restrictions and her own sense of safety, the parents refused to meet via Zoom or discuss it over the telephone and instead explained their concerns via a messaging app the school uses for teachers and parents to communicate. Mary’s parents claimed in their messages to Ms. Raymond that Mary felt Ms. Raymond is biased against her opinions and prevents her from stating them by not calling on her. They said Ms. Raymond should allow all students to speak their opinions, even if she doesn’t agree with them, which Ms. Raymond believes she does. They also insisted Ms. Raymond not speak to their child individually because she feels “threatened” by Ms. Raymond. They asked that the homeroom teacher, a white male teacher, be present during any further one-on-one interactions with Mary. The principal agreed that the student should be accommodated in order to make her feel more comfortable. Ms. Raymond believes this is a move to undermine her position as a teacher. It also serves to uphold the stereotype of Latinas as being loud, hot-tempered and volatile, as indicated in the suggestion that she made the student feel “threatened.” Classroom discussions around race can be difficult to navigate. Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Hallway decorations Ms. Sanchez teaches in a school district where the dual language program is prominently featured on the district’s website. And with good reason. The teachers in this program have gone above and beyond to make the students feel welcomed and part of the school community. Behind the scenes, however, the principal told the teachers in the program – including Ms. Sanchez – that they couldn’t do certain activities, such as decorating the school hallways with student work, unless they involved the other teachers in the same grade level but who are not part of the program. This happened after those teachers – veteran white teachers – complained that they weren’t being invited to participate in dual language program activities. As a practical matter, Ms. Sanchez says this means the dual language program has to involve white teachers who know neither the students nor the program. The irony of the situation, according to Ms. Sanchez, is that the non-Spanish-speaking teachers were always welcome to participate in the dual language program activities – they just didn’t want to stay after school to do it. In effect, while the district promotes the dual language program on its website to create an image of diversity and inclusion, the dual language program in Ms. Sanchez’s school has little autonomy, and she feels it is subjected to white surveillance and control. Hairstyles During a sixth grade science lesson that was fully online due to the pandemic, several Black girls began to comment on the hair of a white student, Amy, because her hair was braided in small cornrows with beads, seemingly in emulation of a hairstyle typically worn by Black girls. “Ms. Gonzales, do you think Amy is culturally appropriating right now?” one Black female student asked. Rather than address the matter on the spot, Ms. Gonzales told her students that these types of conversations are important and that they would address it two days later. That day, Ms. Gonzales spoke with her team and the principal. Her team concluded that this is a conversation that obviously matters to their Black female students and that waiting two days to talk to them was too long. The principal agreed, adding that racial equality is a key part of their school and the only way to show students this is by hearing their voices. She also spoke with Amy, the white student who explained that she just loved her friend’s braids and wanted to style her hair the same way, so she had her aunt do her hair. After watching a couple of videos and reading a book with Ms. Gonzales about Black hair, Amy came to realize how it could offend some of her Black peers. Ms. Gonzales also spoke with Amy’s mother, who was supportive and understood why Black students were offended. Before getting into the full conversation of cultural appropriation, the class discussed what it meant to “pull people in” kindly to these kinds of conversations and not singling people out. Ms. Gonzales also discussed a bit of how Black women’s hair has been discriminated against, historically as well as in contemporary times. She also brought in opinions from Black friends and colleagues on how they feel about white people wearing Black hairstyles, as well as Tik Tok videos of persons of color explaining why it’s cultural appropriation or not. At the end of the meeting, which her mother also attended, Amy decided to make a statement which in part said, “I understand that I had my hair done and it offended some of my peers of color. I love the Black culture and I wanted to respect it. I didn’t know I would be offending the Black culture, and I thought I would be called out in a positive way and not a negative way.” Ms. Gonzales said she received a lot of backlash from co-workers outside of her team who told her that having such conversations is wrong. Ms. Gonzales defends her actions, saying she sees it as important to provide a space where all students can voice their feelings and learn about issues such as cultural appropriation. As these three accounts indicate, teachers in their first year of teaching must navigate various concerns – and sometimes concerns that conflict – among parents, students and administrators. Knowing this in advance can help teachers better prepare for the various cultural dilemmas they are likely to face in today’s classroom and beyond.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Teresa Sosa, IUPUI. Read more:So-called ‘good’ suburban schools often require trade-offs for Latino studentsSchools often fail to identify gifted and talented students – especially if they are Black, Latino or Native American Teresa Sosa does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Border Patrol fatally shoots man in California after vehicle pursuit

    This is at least the second time since October that an agent has shot and killed someone in San Diego County.

  • Parkland sheriff gets job reviewing red light tickets

    A former South Florida sheriff who was removed from office by the governor because of his agency's response to the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead has found a new job reviewing the footage of red light cameras. Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was hired this month by the Davie Police Department as a traffic infraction enforcement officer, the Sun Sentinel reported. The fulltime job involves Israel reviewing the city's five red light cameras and appearing in court if anyone challenges a ticket.

  • Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting

    Arizona Republicans say the voter restrictions they're pushing after President Joe Biden's win in the state last year are designed to strengthen the integrity of future elections. The bills, some signed into law this past week by Gov. Doug Ducey, are worrisome for Native Americans who live in remote areas, other communities of color and voters whose first language isn’t English. One codifies the existing practice of giving voters who didn't sign mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day to do so, defying a recently settled lawsuit that would have given voters additional days to provide a signature.

  • Columbus reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

    Ohio’s capital city will pay a $10 million settlement for the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Columbus police officer in December as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone, the Columbus city attorney announced Friday. Hill, 47, was fatally shot by officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22 as Hill emerged from a garage holding up a cellphone.

  • COVID cases cross 24 mln in India, surge in Nepal

    India’s COVID-19 infections crossed 24 million on Friday, as the country's outbreak stretches into neighboring Nepal.A highly transmissible variant of the virus has wreaked havoc across India's rural areas, where two-thirds of the country's population have limited access to healthcare.Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was “on a war footing” to contain the infections.On Friday Eid celebrations marking the end of Ramadan were subdued, as most states imposed lockdowns and closed down mosques.Modi has come under increasing pressure to impose a national lockdown as the variant first detected within its borders spreads around the globe.Its northern neighbor Nepal has seen 57 times more COVID-19 infections compared to a month ago.As the death toll surges, officials in Kathmandu are scrambling to cremate bodies and create space near riverbanks for funerals.The fresh outbreak there has also led to a shortage of hospital beds and medical supplies. Nearly half of the COVID tests in Nepal last week came back positive, according to the Red Cross, but only 1% of the population has been fully vaccinated.The country's Prime Minister has been forced to step down over his response to the crisis.Several countries have extended their travel bans on India to include Nepal, as well as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

  • Rapper-Producer Mally Mall Sentenced To Prison In Las Vegas Prostitution Case

    Hip-hop music figure Jamal “Mally Mall” Rashid was sentenced Thursday in Las Vegas to 33 months in federal prison for owning and operating a prostitution business disguised as an escort enterprise, federal prosecutors and his defense attorneys said. Rashid, 45, sought leniency from U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro with an apology “to the court, the government and, most importantly, the women involved,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He told the judge he quit criminal activity in 2014. But for 12 years before that, “Rashid operated a high-end prostitution business that transported victims across the United States, using various paid websites ... to advertise the victims for prostitution purposes,” U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou said in a statement. “Rashid exploited hundreds of victims” through manipulation, rules and threats, the top federal prosecutor in Nevada said, “encouraged victims to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty, and led many of them to believe he would advance their careers in show business.” Rashid’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said he “accepted full responsibility for his conduct that occurred almost a decade ago.” “He will serve his sentence and looks forward to returning to the music industry,” the attorneys said in a statement. A San Francisco Bay Area native, Rashid worked with artists including Tyga, Justin Bieber, Usher and Sean Kingston. His 2013 collaboration with Tyga, “Molly,” reached No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was featured as Mally Mall in the VH1 reality TV series “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.” He pleaded guilty in October 2019 to using an interstate facility to aid unlawful activity, and faced prison time of at least one month but up to 33 months in a plea agreement that did not require him to register as a sex offender. His criminal case became public following a September 2014 FBI raid at his southeast Las Vegas mansion, ringed by security gates, cameras and walls, and a business he owned called Las Vegas Concierge VS1 near the Las Vegas Strip. A little more than two years later, in May 2016, a fire damaged the home and left an exotic pet wildcat called a caracal dead. The species is native to Africa, the Middle East and India, and can grow to about 40 pounds (18 kilograms). Chesnoff asked Navarro on Thursday to impose a two-year sentence and said Rashid worked as part of his rehabilitation helping the homeless and teenagers in crisis, the Review-Journal reported. Navarro told Rashid to stop working with vulnerable teenagers. In addition to the maximum, she said he’ll serve three years of supervision after prison. “I hope you get this message,” the judge said according to the newspaper. “You’ve just been really lucky. You will spend the rest of your life in prison if you do this again.” Rashid has until Aug. 13 to surrender for prison, the Review-Journal said.

  • Lloyds Bank worker took bribes to launder text scam gang’s stolen millions

    A text scam gang bribed a Lloyds Bank worker to help them launder money stolen in a £30million con, a court heard. Ayman Touhami, 25, took cash and gifts in exchange for using false information to set up accounts where the criminals could place money. He was arrested after two "money mules" for the criminal gang, who would launder the money that had been fraudulently transferred into the illegal accounts, were arrested. Detectives examined a number of messages exchanged on WhatsApp between Touhami and Quin Huang, 37, and Clarke Morgan-Findlay, 27, as well as meetings captured on CCTV.

  • U.S. agents arrest man accused of killing Yale student

    The U.S. Marshals Service said it took Qinxuan Pan into custody in Alabama, an ABC news affiliate in New Haven, Connecticut reported. Pan was wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, located in New Haven, about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of New York City. On March 1, U.S. Marshals began a nationwide hunt for Pan, offering $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

  • The Biden administration moved more than $2 billion earmarked for COVID measures to deal with the influx of migrants at the border

    Officials have struggled to respond to the surge of migrants, and this financial reshuffling is part of the White House's attempt to mitigate it.

  • Zoo Boise says 10-year-old Amur tiger died during a physical exam. Tests are ongoing

    The beloved Amur tiger arrived in Boise in 2019.

  • Oggy the Cat’s Unusual Behavior Credited for Alerting Owner of Breast Cancer

    “I can’t help but wonder if I could have caught my cancer sooner had I noticed his behavior and listened to him.”

  • Despite U.S. envoy's visit, Israel not ready for de-escalation in Gaza

    Tel Aviv — With U.S. envoy Hady Amr set to arrive in Israel on Friday for de-escalation talks with Israeli, Palestinian and UN officials, Israeli officials are concerned the U.S. intervention will lead to increased pressure to stop their military operation.Driving the news: Fighting continued overnight, with the Israeli military massing forces along the frontier with the Gaza Strip and briefing reporters about ground forces entering the fight. Anticipating a ground invasion, Hamas sent its elite forces to their defensive tunnels. The Israeli forces instead began to bomb those tunnels and did not cross into Gaza, Israeli officials say.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt's unclear how many Hamas fighters were killed in the bombardment. The air war between Israel and Hamas continued, with Hamas firing 200 rockets toward Israel overnight and the Israeli air force striking in Gaza.At least 120 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, including 30 women and children, Gaza health officials said on Friday morning. Seven Israelis have been killed, including one soldier and one child. Rockets are fired toward Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, as Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system mobilizes to intercept them. Photo: Anas Baba/AFP via Getty ImagesWhat's next: It's unclear if Amr, the State Department's deputy assistant secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other senior Israelis.The Israeli government had hinted to the U.S. that it might be better to hold the visit at a later stage, U.S. and Israeli officials say. Israel has said it's not yet ready to seek a ceasefire.Ahead of Amr’s visit, Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with both Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — the first call between Abbas and a cabinet-level official since Biden assumed office.The UN Security Council is expected to meet on Sunday for an open meeting on the situation in Gaza. Behind the scenes: China, Norway and Tunisia had been pushing for the meeting to take place on Friday but the U.S. blocked those efforts, Israeli and U.S. officials say.Israel has asked the Biden administration to block any measures at the UN since the fighting began on Monday, and the U.S. has blocked at least two attempts by other members of the council to publish a statement on the situation. Israeli officials say it became impossible for the U.S. to continue to prevent a meeting.Blinken said on Thursday that holding the meeting later “will give some time for the diplomacy to have some effect and to see if, indeed, we get a real de-escalation and can then pursue this at the United Nations in that context."Go deeper:Israel's "change bloc" collapses, leaving Netanyahu in chargeJerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisMeet Biden's point man on Israel-PalestineLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bob Hearts Abishola - God Accepts Venmo (Sneak Peek 2)

    While comparing their busy schedules, Bob and Abishola realize the perfect date for their wedding is in just three weeks and enlist their family and friends to help plan their big day, on the second season finale of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, May 17 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

  • Gayle King Weighs In on Prince Harry’s Claim That Royal Life Was Like ‘Living in a Zoo’

    ET also spoke with the 'CBS This Morning' host about 'The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special,' which airs May 14 on CBS.

  • Drone Footage Captures Rare Moment of Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales 'Hugging'

    Researchers spotted the critically endangered North Atlantic right whales on a recent trip to Cape Cod Bay, Massachusetts.

  • Matt Gaetz 'wingman' Joel Greenberg signals imminent plea deal with federal prosecutors

    A federal court in Orlando on Thursday scheduled a "change of plea hearing" for Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector of Florida's Seminole County and a close associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), suggesting Greenberg will plead guilty Monday under a deal with federal prosecutors. Greenberg has reportedly been cooperating with federal prosecutors investigating Gaetz for potential sex trafficking and having sex with a minor, and "the likely plea by Greenberg, whom Gaetz once called his 'wingman,' is a new development that signals Gaetz may be facing increasing legal peril," Politico reports. Greenberg faces his own 33-count indictment on a whole host of serious charges that carry long prison terms, and it isn't clear which charges he will plead guilty to on Monday or what leniency, if any, he will get for providing evidence against Gaetz. Gaetz has repeatedly denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill told The Washington Post on Thursday that Greenberg is being charged with accusing a political rival of sex with a minor, adding: "That man was apparently innocent. So is Congressman Gaetz." If Greenberg does testify against his former friend, "Gaetz and his attorneys are likely to seek to cast Greenberg as a liar who made up allegations against the congressman to reduce his own, significant legal exposure, and prosecutors would not be likely to rely on his testimony unless it was corroborated by other evidence," the Post reports. Unfortunately for Gaetz, federal prosecutors have also been discussing "a potential immunity arrangement with his former girlfriend," and "those talks have intensified in recent days," Politico reports. "If the alleged victim, the ex-girlfriend, and Greenberg all cooperate against Gaetz, the chances of him being charged with sex trafficking a minor could rise substantially." Politico's Marc Caputo outlines the allegations against Gaetz below — and tamps down expectations for a quick resolution to GatezGate. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • The next 6 months will challenge White House to 'stay firm' on no-fear inflation stance, economist says

    The Biden administration still firmly believes the United States is not headed toward a "sustained pick-up" in inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is closely monitoring the situation and hasn't found any surprising data that's cause for panic. But, with prices likely to continue to rise in the near future, it might become more difficult for the White House to convince Americans that that's the case, Bloomberg reports. "We still have a weird six months ahead," Josh Bivens, the director of research at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, told Bloomberg. "It will be a real challenge for the administration and the [Federal Reserve} to stay firm on their stance." Indeed, there's reportedly some concern within the administration about political fallout, even if inflation is ultimately temporary, as Biden's economics team believes. One of the most consequential risks is how a potential "inflationary psychology" — in other words, anxious consumers — will affect support for Biden's major spending proposals, which could total around $4 trillion, an unnamed "ally" of the president told Bloomberg. Read more about how the Biden administration is responding to inflation fears at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comThe Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis deserves relentless investigating7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

  • Crying about hamburgers is dead-end on climate crisis, Republicans warned

    Congressman Peter Meijer, 33, warns that false claims of a burger ban or blaming immigrants risk losing the young generation Trump at a West Virginia rally in 2017. The continued embrace of Trumpian rhetoric has concerned some younger Republican lawmakers. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Lies that hamburgers will be banned, conspiracy-laden claims of government tyranny, blame for environmental degradation foisted upon immigrants – the Republican response to Joe Biden’s climate agenda suggests the base instincts of Donald Trump still strongly animate the party. Amid Biden’s attempts to cut planet-heating emissions, Republicans remain mired in the protection of fossil fuel interests, using aggressive, and sometimes invented, claims in the process. But the continued embrace of Trumpian rhetoric has concerned some younger Republican lawmakers aware of the increasingly dire warnings from climate scientists and growing voter alarm over global heating. “Plenty of members of the [Republican] conference are still in perpetual skeptic mode,” Peter Meijer, a 33-year-old Republican House representative, told the Guardian. “When you talk to younger conservatives, the issue of climate is No 1 or 2, but for older generations that’s not the case. It’s important for the future of our country and the party we stop viewing it as a partisan issue.” Meijer, one of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the former president’s role in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, said that the party was in the midst of a “generational shift” on climate but that progress was slow. “It’s moving a very large ship a matter of degrees. It won’t happen overnight,” said Meijer, who represents a Michigan district. “Climate is one of the areas I was concerned about in terms of the long-term trajectory of the party. We are seeing first steps in messaging and proposals. There’s a recognition that we have not been on the right side of this and we need to get on the right side of this.” Such progress can be hard to ascertain. Last month, in the wake of a major White House summit of world leaders where Biden vowed to cut US emissions in half this decade, the most prominent Republican response was a parade of invented claims that the president was going to restrict meat-eating to once a month. “OK, got that? No burgers on the Fourth of July. No steaks on the barbecue,” claimed Larry Kudlow, a former Trump adviser now a host on Fox News, which remains a hotbed of climate science denial but did ultimately acknowledge Biden has no such proposal. “We’ve always had a problem in respect to climate and now there’s this retreat to reactionary rhetoric that Biden is a socialist or Marxist,” said William Reilly, a Republican who was administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under George HW Bush. “It’s just not true and it doesn’t work because the country knows it’s not true.” Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, did unveil a narrow climate plan based largely around tree planting and clean energy innovation, although it does not mention phasing out the fossil fuels that are driving the climate crisis, nor set out any sort of emissions reduction target. Meijer said he supported McCarthy’s plan and that Biden had embraced “fanciful and implausible priorities that are more about messaging to a progressive base than moving the needle on emissions”, but conceded that the untruths spread on meat bans showed “we are still prone to latching on to things without checking their veracity.” Republicans have also aligned themselves with rightwing groups to claim Biden will forcibly take away private property to meet his goal of protecting 30% of America’s land and waters by 2030, despite the White House pointing out this has never been proposed. Peter Meijer: ‘It’s moving a very large ship a matter of degrees. It won’t happen overnight.’ Photograph: Carlos Osorio/AP On 4 May, a bill put forward by Lauren Boebert, a Republican congresswoman from Colorado, to prevent the federal government acquiring more land was first announced in a newsletter sent by American Stewards of Liberty, a property rights group whose members have likened the Biden conservation plan to a famine caused by Joseph Stalin, as well as to the actions of Adolf Hitler. A spokesman for Boebert denied that American Stewards of Liberty crafted the bill and said it was “common practice” to consult outside groups before public announcements. The congresswoman herself said that Biden was guilty of a “massive leftist land-grab” driven by “extremist enviros funded by George Soros that believe the federal government should control every aspect of our daily lives, including our land”. Moves at the state level on climate change have also veered towards the extreme. Republicans are attempting to make Louisiana a “fossil fuel sanctuary state” to block federal rules that affect polluting industries, while their counterparts in Wyoming have set up an extraordinary legal fund to sue other states that refuse to take and burn its coal. The Arizona attorney general, Mark Brnovich, has even channeled Trumpist nativism by claiming in a lawsuit that immigrants are, in fact, the cause of the climate crisis as they release “pollutants, carbon dioxide, and other greenhouse gases” into the atmosphere. “Muscle memory has taken over when we should be playing an entirely different game,” said Joseph Majkut, director of climate policy at the center-right Niskanen Center. “There are plenty of alternative, market-based policies for climate change but instead we just have this grab-bag of predictable, reflexive responses. If you’re crying about hamburgers you don’t really get to influence the policy debate.” Republican recalcitrance on the climate crisis is increasingly out of step with other conservative-led countries, such as the UK and Germany that have vowed to phase out polluting industries such as coal and eliminate emissions, and even its own voter base, with polling showing that GOP voters are increasingly worried about climate change and support measures such as limits on carbon emissions. Biden’s allies worry that the ability to combat the climate crisis will be hampered without a sea change in Republican opposition. “Eventually we will need a Republican party that has original, effective climate change ideas but right now it’s just utterly pathetic, it’s driven by grievance and exploiting resentments,” said Paul Bledsoe, who was an energy and climate adviser to Bill Clinton’s administration. Bledsoe added: “Biden’s proposals are very popular and clearly Republicans are getting desperate. They just aren’t interested in solving problems or governing, they have no proper identity. That will remain the same as long as Trump dominates the party.”

  • How the social gospel movement explains the roots of today's religious left

    A Moral Monday protest led by a preacher, Rev. William Barber. AP Photo/Martha WaggonerThroughout American history, religion has played a significant role in promoting social reform. From the abolitionist movement of the early 19th century to the civil rights movement of the 20th century, religious leaders have championed progressive political causes. This legacy is evident today in the group called religious progressives, or the religious left. The social gospel movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, as I have explored in my research, has had a particularly significant impact on the development of the religious left. What is the social gospel movement and why does it matter today? What was the social gospel? The social gospel’s origins are often traced to the rise of late 19th-century urban industrialization, immediately following the Civil War. Largely, but not exclusively, rooted in Protestant churches, the social gospel emphasized how Jesus’ ethical teachings could remedy the problems caused by “Gilded Age” capitalism. Movement leaders took Jesus’ message “love thy neighbor” into pulpits, published books and lectured across the country. Other leaders, mostly women, ran settlement houses designed to alleviate the sufferings of immigrants living in cities like Boston, New York and Chicago. Their mission was to draw attention to the problems of poverty and inequality – especially in America’s growing cities. Charles Sheldon, a minister in the city of Topeka, Kansas, explained the idea behind the social gospel in his 1897 novel “In His Steps.” To be a Christian, he argued, one needed to walk in Jesus’s footsteps. The book’s slogan, “What would Jesus do?” became a central theme of the social gospel movement which also became tied to a belief in what Ohio minister Washington Gladden called “social salvation.” This concept emphasized that religion’s fundamental purpose was to create systemic changes in American political structures. Consequently, social gospel leaders supported legislation for an eight-hour work day, the abolition of child labor and government regulation of business monopolies. While the social gospel produced many important figures, its most influential leader was a Baptist minister, Walter Rauschenbusch. The legacy of Walter Rauschenbusch Rauschenbusch began his career in the 1880s as minister of an immigrant church in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York. His 1907 book, “Christianity and the Social Crisis” asserted that religion’s chief purpose was to create the highest quality of life for all citizens. Walter Rauschenbusch. http://spider.georgetowncollege.edu/htallant/courses/his338/students/kpotter/walter.jpg Rauschenbusch linked Christianity to emerging theories of democratic socialism which, he believed, would lead to equality and a just society. Rauschenbusch’s writings had a major impact on the development of the religious left in the 20th century. After World War I, several religious leaders expanded upon his ideas to address issues of economic justice, racism and militarism. Among them was A.J. Muste, known as the “American Gandhi,” who helped popularize the tactics of nonviolent direct action. His example inspired many mid-20th century activists, including Martin Luther King Jr. The intellectual influences on King were extensive. However, it was Rauschenbusch who first made King aware of faith-based activism. As King wrote in 1958, “It has been my conviction ever since reading Rauschenbusch that any religion which professes to be concerned about the souls of men and is not concerned about the social and economic conditions that scar the soul, is a spiritually moribund religion only waiting for the day to be buried.” Social salvation and the religious left today King’s statement highlights the importance of the social gospel concept of “social salvation” for today’s religious left. Although many of its primary leaders come out of liberal Protestant denominations, the religious left is not a monolithic movement. Its leaders include prominent clergy, such as the Lutheran minister Nadia Boltz-Weber as well as academics such as Cornel West. Some of the movement’s major figures, notably Rev. Jim Wallis, are evangelicals who identify with what is often called progressive evangelicalism. Others come from outside of Christianity. Rabbi Michael Lerner, founder of the organization Network of Spiritual Progressives, seeks not only to promote interfaith activism but also to attract persons unaffiliated with any religious institutions. These leaders often focus on different issues. However, they unite around the social gospel belief that religious faith must be committed to the transformation of social structures. The Network for Spiritual Progressives’ mission statement, for example, affirms its desire “To build a social change movement – guided by and infused with spiritual and ethical values – to transform our society to one that prioritizes and promotes the well-being of the people and the planet, as well as love, justice, peace, and compassion over money, power and profit.” Rev. William Barber. AP Photo/Jonathan Drew One of the most important voices of the religious left is North Carolina minister William Barber. Barber’s organization, “Repairers of the Breach,” seeks to train clergy and laity from a variety of faith traditions in grassroots activism. Barber’s hope is that grassroots activists will be committed to social change by “rebuilding, raising up and repairing our moral infrastructure.” Other organizations associated with the religious left express similar goals. Often embracing democratic socialism, these groups engage issues of racial justice (including support for the Black Lives Matter movement), LGBT equality and the defense of religious minorities. An attractive option? Despite the public visibility of activists like Barber, some question whether the religious left can become a potent political force. Sociologist James Wellman observes that often religious progressives lack the “social infrastructure that creates and sustains a social movement; its leaders are spiritual entrepreneurs rather than institution builders.” Another challenge is the growing secularization of the political left. Only 30 percent of Americans who identify with the political left view religion as a positive force for social change. At the same time, the religious left’s progressive agenda – in particular, its focus on serving society’s poor – might be an attractive option for younger Americans who seek alternatives to the perceived dogmatism of the religious right. As an activist connected with Jim Wallis’s “Sojourners” organization noted, “I think the focus on the person of Jesus is birthing a younger generation…. Their political agenda is shaped by Jesus’ call to feed the hungry, make sure the thirsty have clean water, make sure all have access to healthcare, transform America into a welcoming place for immigrants, fix our inequitable penal system, and end abject poverty abroad and in the forgotten corners of our urban and rural communities.” This statement not only circles back to Charles Sheldon’s nineteenth century question, “what would Jesus do?” It illustrates, I argue, the continued resiliency of the core social gospel belief in social salvation for a new generation of activists. Can the religious left achieve the public status of the religious right? The theme of “social salvation” that was critical to Walter Rauschenbusch, A.J. Muste and Martin Luther King Jr. might, I believe, very well galvanize the activism of a new generation of religious progressives.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Why you should know about the New Thought movementHow a new generation is changing evangelical ChristianityHow a Christian movement is growing rapidly in the midst of religious decline Christopher H. Evans does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.