Ex-Border Patrol officer charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting 15-year-old

FBI logo

A former Customs and Border Protection officer is suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor in Douglas as authorities think there may be other potential victims.

Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, was arrested April 26 on suspicion of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from the southern Arizona border city, taking her west to Sierra Vista and sexually assaulting her, according to the FBI.

"The investigation is ongoing, and it is believed that additional victims may exist," a statement from the FBI said.

Mitchell was still working as a border patrol officer at the U.S. Port of Entry in Douglas until his arrest in Sierra Vista, where he resided since 2021, the FBI detailed. Mitchell previously lived in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida area going back to the 1990s, the agency said.

Anyone who may have information about Mitchell is asked to call the FBI's Phoenix field office at 623-466-1999, or submit information at tips.fbi.gov. The FBI is asking for the tipster's name, date of birth, phone number and address enclosed in the online tip form.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ex-Border Patrol officer charged sexually assaulting minor in Sierra Vista