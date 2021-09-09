Ex-Boston airport exec bears invisible 9/11 scars

Reuters

A sprawling U.S. air base in a remote part of Germany has become a temporary home for Afghan children separated from their parents during the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport, and officials are scrambling to reunite them with their families. The two dozen or so children housed in heated tents at Ramstein air base near the western town of Kaiserslautern share their fate with several hundred other minors left unaccompanied after the airlift. The UN's children's agency UNICEF said it had registered around 300 separated and unaccompanied children linked to more than 120,000 evacuations from Afghanistan, with some ending up in countries such as Germany and Qatar.