Ex-Boston airport exec bears invisible 9/11 scars

Reuters
South Korea's development of a conventional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is a ground-breaking move, analysts said, with implications for North Korea, the U.S. alliance, and even the prospect of nuclear weapons in South Korea. Last week, South Korea conducted ejection tests of the SLBM https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-tests-first-submarine-launched-ballistic-missile-yonhap-2021-09-07 from its recently launched Dosan Ahn Chang-ho KSS-III submarine, Yonhap news agency reported, showcasing a unique capability. It is the only nation to field such weapons without nuclear warheads.