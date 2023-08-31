Ex-boyfriend accused of killing pregnant 18-year-old, unborn child in Sanford last year

More than nine months after an 18-year-old pregnant woman was found shot dead inside a car at a Sanford park, police said they’ve arrested the man responsible.

Sanford police said Kaylin Fiengo’s ex-boyfriend Donovan Faison, 21, shot and killed her in November 2022 because she would not terminate her pregnancy.

Police said they arrested Faison on Tuesday on two counts of felony homicide; one count for Fiengo and one for her unborn child.

“This beautiful, young woman and mother, was taken from this world far too soon, and in a horrific way,” Police Chief Cecil Smith said. “We hope that today’s arrest brings the slightest amount of peace for Kaylin’s family and the young son she left behind. It doesn’t bring her back, but at least she will have the justice she deserves.”

Police said Fiengo was at the end of her first trimester of pregnancy when she died.

Investigators said Fiengo went to Coastline Park to meet Faison on the night she was killed. Officers said the pair had multiple arguments about the pregnancy in the weeks before the shooting.

“Investigators believe that Faison wanted Kaylin to terminate the pregnancy and Kaylin’s refusal to do so was the probable motive for the homicide,” police said.

