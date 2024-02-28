‘Ex-boyfriend’ arrested after domestic-violence-related gun incident in Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Sacramento home and pointed a gun to her head.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a domestic violence call in South Sacramento where a victim stated her ex-boyfriend entered her residence and pointed a handgun at her head.

Suspect arrested in fatal 2022 shooting of Sacramento-area football coach

Before they arrived on the scene, they learned that the suspect, James Nix, had an active $100K felony stalking warrant and had fled from the residence, officials said. Soon after deputies arrived, they said they saw Nix drive by.

Nix was reportedly pulled over and arrested. SCSO said they found a loaded .357 magnum revolver under the driver’s seat with two spent casings. He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on related charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.