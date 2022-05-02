Ex-boyfriend arrested for shooting at car with 2 children inside, police say

A man was arrested for shooting at a car, with two children inside.

On Mar. 14 at approximately 8:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to shots fired call in the 300 block of Delta Road.

The caller told MPD that while they were waiting at a four-way intersection of Jonetta Street and Hewlett Road in a Volvo, two vehicles pulled up next to them and started firing shots at the car.

A man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask got out of one of the two vehicles, later identified as Bobby Spears, the ex-boyfriend of the Volvo passenger, and began firing.

According to an affidavit, two children, ages 5 and 8, were also in the Volvo.

No one was hit during the incident, police said.

Spears fled the scene and was later arrested by MPD.

14 shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to an affidavit.

Bobby Spears has been charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault.

Spears is due in court on May 2.

