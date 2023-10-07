Ex-boyfriend arrested after string of alleged incidents in Columbia Falls

Oct. 7—A 28-year-old man accused of breaking into his ex's Columbia Falls home in March and threatening her with a knife in May is facing multiple felony charges.

David James Bollman faces counts of burglary and assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court. Booked in the county jail Oct. 4, Bollman is being held with bail set at $120,000. He is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy for his arraignment on Oct. 19.

Authorities began investigating Bollman in late March after his ex summoned Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies to her Columbia Falls home, court documents said. Accusing Bollman of breaking in, she showed investigators property damage that included a broken speaker and her bedding left soaked in the bathtub, according to court documents.

She also reported a missing pipe, which she had left on her kitchen counter, court documents said.

Neighbors told deputies they allegedly saw Bollman enter the house and leave via a window.

The victim also turned over text messages allegedly from Bollman, who she had a no contact order against at the time, that included a threat.

"[Y]ou think it's okay to [expletive] with people behind their back just wait till you get stabbed," read one, according to court documents.

Then, in late May, the victim phoned emergency responders again, accusing Bollman of pulling a knife on her while she was driving, court documents said. The victim told deputies that Bollman, who sat in the passenger seat, became angry during the trip and pulled out a pocket knife, court documents said. He allegedly pointed the knife at her and threatened to tie her up.

After making the threats, he allegedly hit her in the face and leg.

"[T]he next time I am going to cut your face," he allegedly told her, before grabbing the wheel and forcing the vehicle into a ditch.

Bollman fled into nearby woods after the victim extricated herself from the vehicle and flagged down another motorist, court documents said.

Assault with a weapon and burglary are both punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

The allegations prompted prosecutors to seek the revocation of his five-year suspended sentence on 2015 felony theft conviction. In a violation report, which cites the March and May incidents along with his arrest on a pending partner or family member assault misdemeanor charge in September, his probation and parole officer recommended Bollman go to Montana State Prison.

"Bollman has shown aggressive and violent behaviors which puts the community at risk," wrote his probation and parole officer.

A revocation hearing is scheduled before Flathead County District Judge Heidi Ulbricht on Oct. 26.

