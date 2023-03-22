Ex-boyfriend assaulted woman before fleeing, Florida cops say. Then her dad shot him

Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto
1
Madeleine List
·1 min read

A father came over to his daughter’s apartment after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and fled, according to Florida police.

When the ex-boyfriend tried to return, the woman’s father shot him in the chest with a handgun, according to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at around 9:30 p.m. March 18, police said.

The man fled the apartment after he was shot, and police found him next to his car. Officers performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Gainesville is about 120 miles northwest of Orlando.

Boyfriend killed woman packing to move out, CO officials say. He’s going to prison

Man gets ride home from jail, then kills 3 relatives and a friend, Alabama cops say

Officers find family of 3 dead after going to apartment for welfare check, TX cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Man throws woman into campfire, then tries to hold her in the flames, MA officials say

    The 45-year-old man was arrested, Massachusetts officials said.

  • ‘Girl with the scorpion tattoo’ found dead, burned in 1991. Now she’s been identified

    The search for Christine Belusko’s killer, who authorities believe knew her, continues, New York officials say.

  • Bipartisan support emerges for Senate railroad safety bill

    A bipartisan consensus that Congress should act to toughen regulations on railroads emerged Wednesday as senators heard fresh testimony on the fiery hazardous train derailment last month on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Both Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee peppered Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw with questions about what enhanced safety measures he would support. At times they aggressively questioned the CEO of one of the nation's largest railroads on what could be done to prevent future derailments like the one that has upended life in the Ohio village of East Palestine.

  • Shelby County judge rules 'rape kit lawsuit' can move forward as class-action suit

    A Shelby County judge has ruled the Memphis "rape kit lawsuit" can move forward as a class-action suit.

  • Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

    Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and internet personality Jake Paul, and adult film performer Michele Mason all agreed to pay more than $400,000 combined in disgorgement, interest and penalties to settle the claims, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. None admitted or denied the SEC’s findings as part of the settlement.

  • A mom is searching worldwide for shoes her 14-year-old son needs. He has size 23 feet.

    Eric Kilburn just wants to play high school football and basketball, but it's both painful and expensive to have larger feet than Shaquille O'Neal.

  • Hit-and-run death examined amid Murdaugh probe is being investigated as a homicide

    The death of a South Carolina found on a rural road around 15 miles from the home of now-convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been investigated as a homicide.

  • A new species of mosquito has moved into South Florida. It likely won’t be the last

    Just what Florida needs, more mosquitoes.

  • Los Angeles School Workers Strike for 2nd Day

    Thousands of education workers in Los Angeles, California, braved wet weather to take part in the second day of a three-day strike on Wednesday, March 22, demanding an end to “unfair labor practices," an increase in wages, and better staffing.This footage from the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) labor union shows workers forming picket lines at various locations, including Hamilton High School and South Gate Middle School, as rain pours down.The strike, which shut down the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the nation’s second-largest school system, was launched by a local branch of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU Local 99) after failed negotiations with the LAUSD.On Tuesday, SEIU said tens of thousands of “bus drivers, teachers, custodians and education workers” had joined demonstrations. UTLA, which says it represents more than 35,000 education workers in Los Angeles, said its members joined the strike in solidarity with SEIU Local 99.In a statement on Monday, SEIU Local 99 said LAUSD had tabled an offer during confidential negotiations but “broke that confidentiality by sharing it with the media before our bargaining team,” prompting the union to withdraw from talks and proceed with the strike. “We want to be clear that we are not in negotiations with LAUSD. We continue to be engaged in the impasse process with the state,” the statement read.On Wednesday, LAUSD said district officials had “been in conversation with SEIU Local 99 leaders” and were doing “everything possible to reach an agreement that honors the hard work of our employees, corrects historic inequities, maintains the financial stability of the District and brings students back to the classroom.” Credit: United Teachers Los Angeles via Storyful

  • Kempe leads Kings into 1st place with 8-2 win over Flames

    Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson scored in Los Angeles' four-goal first period, Adrian Kempe had two goals and an assist, and the Kings cruised into a first-place tie in the Pacific Division with an 8-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Carl Grundstrom had two goals and Gabriel Vilardi and Mikey Anderson also scored for the Kings, who pulled even with Vegas atop the division by extending their points streak to 10 games (8-0-2) with their second eight-goal outburst of the season.

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Attack in Gym Sauna in Florida

    The alleged incident was caught on camera.

  • Watch bald eagle parents tend to fuzzy babies after 2 eggs hatch in Ohio. ‘So sweet’

    Parents Bonnie and Clyde have been protecting their three eggs for over a month.

  • All-Stars of Team USA outmatched, outpitched in WBC final

    As Trea Turner rounded the bases Tuesday night after hitting his fifth home run of the World Baseball Classic, the “M-V-P!” chants roared throughout loanDepot park. Turner's tournament outing — tied for the most in a single WBC, with a grand slam — was a reminder of how just how stacked this United States team was.

  • Man accused of robbing Moraine business, getting away with over $19K; Warrant issued for arrest

    Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at a Moraine business Monday.

  • Trapped and jobless, Gaza youths look for a way out

    Sabreen Abu Jazar was only hours from completing the perilous journey from Gaza to meet her husband in Europe last month when her migrant boat flipped and sank 100 metres from the Greek coast. "She phoned me just before travelling and asked me to pray for her," said her mother, sat in a mourning tent in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. After leaving Gaza in February, via Egypt, Sabreen flew to Turkey where she met her husband, who had migrated to Belgium years ago.

  • Ford Hits a Major Roadblock With Its EV Progress

    Federal safety regulators have new information regarding the cause of the Ford F-150 Lightning fire.

  • Check your numbers, $3 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina

    Winning the seven-figure jackpot meant beating odds of 1-in-12,607,306.

  • Jets trade Elijah Moore to Browns

    After the Jets agreed to sign Mecole Hardman on Wednesday, New York has made its receivers’ room a little less crowded. And Cleveland has filled a key need. The Jets are trading Elijah Moore to the Browns, according to multiple reports. Cleveland will send the No. 42 overall pick in the second round to New [more]

  • Police searching for mother of newborn abandoned for days outside Mass. home

    The infant boy was found by a Springfield couple on a frigid night when they returned from a getaway in Boston.

  • SLED declares Stephen Smith's 2015 death a murder. Mother Sandy Smith 'in shock, elated'

    After 8 years, Stephen Smith's death will no longer be labeled a hit and run. Now ruled a homicide, here's what to know about SLED's investigation.