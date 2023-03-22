Ex-boyfriend assaulted woman before fleeing, Florida cops say. Then her dad shot him

A father came over to his daughter’s apartment after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and fled, according to Florida police.

When the ex-boyfriend tried to return, the woman’s father shot him in the chest with a handgun, according to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at around 9:30 p.m. March 18, police said.

The man fled the apartment after he was shot, and police found him next to his car. Officers performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Gainesville is about 120 miles northwest of Orlando.

