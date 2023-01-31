Ex-boyfriend breaks in, shoots woman who was with her new boyfriend, Texas sheriff says

A woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current partner were all injured in a fight involving a gun and knife, Texas authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the domestic violence incident happened at a trailer home on Monday, Jan. 30.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend showed up unannounced and forced his way into the home, Gonzalez said in a news briefing streamed by KHOU. When the man located his ex-girlfriend, he fired at least one shot at her, the sheriff said.

Gonzalez said the woman suffered a graze wound to the head.

Her current boyfriend was also in the home, and he came out of another room armed with a knife to confront the ex, the sheriff said. The ex-boyfriend tried to shoot the other man, but his gun jammed, Gonzalez said.

The two men then got into a fight, and they both suffered cut and stab wounds, according to the sheriff.

All three people involved in the altercation are expected to survive, Gonzalez said late Monday.

Deputies were collecting evidence Monday and determining what charges would be brought against the ex-boyfriend, the sheriff said.

