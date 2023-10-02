Ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor charged with drug trafficking

Jamarcus Glover, the target of a narcotics investigation that led police to Breonna Taylor's apartment the night she was killed in 2020, has been charged with a slate of drug trafficking offenses, including using minors to transport and sell narcotics, according to court documents.

Glover, 33, faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal controlled substances, and engaging in organized crime. He is also charged with possessing a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to the arrest citation, Glover and at least two others are accused of using minors to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs. After investigators obtained a search warrant for a house in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, "a quantity of narcotics and several firearms were recovered," according to the citation. Items used to weigh and sell narcotics were also discovered.

How is Jamarcus Glover connected to Breonna Taylor?

Police showed up at Taylor's home on March 13, 2020, because they believed Glover was holding cash and drugs at her residence. He was one of several people arrested in a narcotics investigation focused on several vacant Elliott Avenue properties about 10 miles away from Taylor's home in Louisville's South End.

Three LMPD officers opened fire during the raid at Taylor's home after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck one of the officers. Walker later said he thought intruders were at the door and never heard police announce themselves.

Taylor was fatally struck by gunfire from the LMPD officers.

The search warrant for Taylor's apartment on Springfield Drive in the South End cited a trip Glover made there in January 2020 and how he left with a "suspected USPS package" and drove to a "known drug house."

But the LMPD detective behind the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, also wrote he had verified through a U.S. Postal Service inspector that Glover received packages at her home — which turned out to be untrue.

Glover has said Taylor had no involvement with any illegal drug trafficking and the information in the search warrant was misleading and wrong, according to past reporting by The Courier Journal.

No drugs were ever found in Taylor's apartment.

Reach reporter Rachel Smith at rksmith@courierjournal.com or @RachelSmithNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

