Ex-boyfriend charged in both kidnapping of Fayetteville woman and slaying of her neighbor

A man jailed in a murder on Tamarack Drive last week was seen firing a handgun in the area on the night of the killing, and his ex-girlfriend, who he is accused of kidnapping the following morning, lived in the same complex as the murder victim, court records show.

Kortne Shapiro Aliaff Melvin, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 28 shooting death of Garon Anthony Webb, 41, of Fayetteville.

Charging documents in the case reveal that Webb was apparently walking back to his home in the Lake in the Pines Apartments shortly before 4:30 a.m. when he was shot multiple times near some trees at the rear of a Circle K at Rosehill Road and Tamarack Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More: Name released of Fayetteville man killed on Pamalee Drive early Saturday

According to the document, detectives investigating Webb's murder learned that Melvin had been arrested the day after the killing in the Sunday morning abduction and assault of his ex-girlfriend. Investigators then learned that Melvin was wearing an ankle monitor for a separate assault charge against the same woman from August, and tracking allegedly showed him in the trees behind the gas station at the time Webb was killed there.

Records show that Webb and the female victim lived in neighboring buildings at Lake in the Pines — a short distance from the Circle K.

Other information in the record states that a witness also came forward and alleged that Melvin was firing a gun in the parking lot the night of Webb's killing, and that a forensic examination found that shell casings recovered from both the parking lot and the crime scene "were fired from the same firearm."

The Fayetteville Police Department at the scene of a homicide in the 3000 block of Tamarack Drive, Oct. 28, 2023.

Other charges

Melvin was served with the murder warrant Tuesday while in custody on the kidnapping charges.

The record shows he was additionally charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana at the time of the kidnapping arrest. At that time, he was also served with outstanding warrants alleging breaking and entering to terrorize/injure from Oct. 14 and assault on a female from Oct. 3. The victim named in the warrants was the ex-girlfriend he's accused of kidnapping.

More: Fayetteville man charged in one of last weekend's deadly shootings

The kidnapping charge alleges that Melvin found his ex-girlfriend outside a Fayetteville nightclub on the morning of Oct. 29, a day after the killing, and choked her into unconsciousness before putting her in a vehicle and taking her to his Rhemish Drive home. The woman told police she was beaten with a gun and whipped with the cord from a GPS ankle monitor before she was able to escape to a nearby home and call police. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for her injuries, the document states.

The kidnapping incident was the third time since June that Melvin allegedly assaulted the woman, court records show.

He is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Kortne Melvin charged with murder in Garon Webb killing