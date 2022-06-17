Ex-boyfriend charged with killing woman found dead in car in Atlantic Highlands

FREEHOLD—An Edison man charged with desecration of human remains in the case of a woman found dead in a car in Atlantic Highlands June 10 has now been charged with her murder.

The man, Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, was found at the scene when police first responded to a 911 call about the death, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday.

Authorities have also released the name of the victim, identified as Sonia Gonzales, 26, also of Edison. Gonzales was the former girlfriend of her alleged killer, Linskey said.

Details about how Gonzales was slain have not been disclosed.

"We hope that the first-degree murder charge announced today offers some small measure of solace to Sonia Gonzales’ loved ones,” Linskey said. “This has been a rapidly unfolding investigation involving many moving parts that nonetheless swiftly produced stellar results."

The prosecutor's office worked with Atlantic Highlands and Edison police on the investigation.

Borough police were called to Asbury Avenue between Navesink and Grand avenues about 7:45 a.m. June 10 after Gonzales' body was found in a Honda Accord.

Vilcatoma-Correjo was immediately taken into custody and later charged with desecration of human remains for having Gonzale' body in the Accord, authorities said.

He was taken to Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township the next day, He remains there pending a detention hearing before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux.

Linsky is urging anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Thomas Manzo of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Detective Lieutenant Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Edison NJ man charged with murder after ex-girlfriend found dead