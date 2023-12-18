Ex-boyfriend charged with placing tracking device on Henry County woman's car

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former boyfriend has been accused of placing a tracking device on a Henry County woman's car.

Mark Jason Boyer, 52, Greenfield, is charged in Henry Circuit Court 3 with unlawful surveillance, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

According to court documents, Knightstown police were told on Dec. 2 that a Apple Airtag device had been found attached to the frame of the woman's vehicle.

The woman said her iPhone had received an alert that the tracking device was "nearby."

The device was determined to be registered to her ex-boyfriend, Boyer, who in recent days "on multiple occasions" had "showed up at her locations."

She said she found it "weird" that Boyer had "mysteriously appeared at places she was," including a local gym and a Fortville restaurant where she was eating with her parents.

A Knightstown officer advised the Henry County woman to get a no-contact order prohibiting Boyer from harassing her or her children. The officer then called Boyer and told him if he turned up at the woman's home, he would be "subject to arrest."

The woman reported since their relationship ended about three weeks earlier, the Greenfield man had repeatedly tried to persuade her to see him, despite her efforts to "eliminate any contact with him."

The woman told police she "did not want to live in fear anymore," and said she also feared for the safety of her children.

Boyer declined to be interviewed by a Knightstown officer, saying he intended to consult with an attorney.

The Greenfield man was convicted of harassment in a 2004 Hamilton County case that two other charges — intimidation and residential entry — were dismissed.

