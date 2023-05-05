Ex-boyfriend charged with rape in connection with Moore 18-year-old's suspicious death

A 19-year-old man was charged this week in Cleveland County District Court with first-degree rape in connection to what authorities are saying is the suspicious death of a Moore High School senior last month.

Chace Cook was arrested this week and remains in custody at the Lake County jail in Illinois while investigators continue to look into the case of Madeline Bills, 18, who was found dead April 22 in her home near SW 34 and Telephone Road.

Cook is reported to be an ex-boyfriend of Bills.

A Moore police detective wrote in an affidavit for an arrest warrant that he was assigned to investigate a rape and murder.

Family discovered Bills dead in her bedroom, the detective wrote. The bedroom was a converted pool house.

The detective wrote that interviews revealed Bills “had previously informed friends she was so scared of (Cook) she planned to sleep inside the main residence, for fear he would come to harm her.”

Cook told people he had joined the Navy and was in California for training, according to the detective.

However, the detective wrote, Moore police previously made a traffic stop on Cook. Investigators said surveillance cameras showed Cook’s vehicle traveling about two miles from Bills’ residence the night before she was found dead.

Cook’s residence is located more than 15 miles from her house, on the north side of Oklahoma City, the detective wrote in the affidavit.

Investigators said they obtained video from a neighbor of Bills’ that showed “an unknown” suspect climbing Bills’ fence and entering the backyard at about 4:38 a.m.

Further review of the video showed a vehicle matching the description of Cook’s vehicle driving in front of Bills’ residence at about 6:34 a.m., according to the detective’s affidavit.

Investigators later learned the unknown suspect left Bills’ backyard by climbing over the fence about 90 seconds after he initially entered the property.

He climbed the fence again about 6:42 a.m. and went toward the pool house that had been converted into Bills’ bedroom, the detective wrote. At about 7:17 a.m., he exited the backyard by climbing back over the fence, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Cook was located in Oklahoma City on April 25 and transported to the Moore Police Department for questioning.

Cook claimed to have driven to Galveston, Texas on April 23 to train to become a member of the Navy SEALs and did not return to Oklahoma until April 30, investigators said.

The detective wrote in the affidavit that when investigators told Cook they knew he was in the area of Bills’ residence at the time of her death, Cook invoked his right to speak with an attorney and the interview was stopped.

Investigators collected buccal swabs from Cook before he left the Moore Police Department.

Suspect's phone contains video of incriminating act

A search warrant was issued for Cook’s vehicle. Investigators found several items of clothing, along with his cell phone.

“Upon review of the content, it was discovered Cook’s cellphone was in the area of the victim's residence during the time the surveillance video shows the unknown person climbing over the fence,” the detective wrote.

Evidence from the phone shows it was at a 7-Eleven near Bills’ residence about nine minutes before the suspect vehicle was observed arriving in front of Bills’ residence, according to the detective.

A video taken from the phone appears to show Cook “having sex with the victim, who appears to be unconscious,” according to the affidavit.

Moore police told The Oklahoman more charges may be filed in the case.

“We have other charges pending the medical examiner’s report,” Lt. Wes Yost.

Madeline Bills' personality 'would light up the world'

In her obituary, Bills is described as having a personality “that would light up the world.”

Bills played basketball at Moore High School where she achieved honors with a 4.0 GPA.

She was a member of the Osage Nation and recently signed a letter of intent to play women's basketball at Northeastern A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma, the obituary says.

Moore home to several tragedies in recent years

The community has weathered several traumatic events over the last 10 years, including a deadly tornado and numerous fatal vehicle collisions.

Earlier this week, a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City killed Moore Public Schools students Kaleb Newport, 18, and Nathan Nguyen, also 18.

