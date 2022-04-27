Ex-boyfriend denies killing Holly Springs mother as he testifies in his murder trial

Taking the stand in his murder trial, Brian Sluss testified Wednesday that he did not kill his ex-girlfriend, Monica Moynan, who is the mother of their two children.

Sluss, 46, agreed with his attorney to testify Wednesday morning in Wake County Superior Court, a day after the prosecution mounted several pieces of evidence against him with expert witnesses.

He is charged with the murder of Moynan, known as “Moni” to family and friends, after she was reported missing in July 2019. Moynan was 23 and was living with Sluss in Holly Springs when she was last seen in April 2019. Her body has never been found, but investigators have said they had enough evidence to file murder charges against Sluss.

Tommy Manning, his attorney, asked him if he “strangled (Moynan) to death,” beat her and killed her, and Sluss denied it.

The defense has argued that Moynan was an “absent” mother who “walked out on him and his girls,” Manning said. As the father of two young daughters he shared with Moynan, Sluss defended himself Wednesday as a present father who provided for his family and cared for his girlfriend.

Sluss struggled to confirm exact dates in his testimony. When disputing that he killed Moynan, he said that around April 7, the date in which the prosecution believes she was killed, she had been “out partying” while he was at home taking care of the children.

He claimed that Moynan disappeared around Father’s Day — June 16 — that year, saying he saw her at night and she told him “I just can’t do this right now.” She was carrying a “satchel” and he said he watched her leave the home and then saw a dark car drive away.

He said he never saw her again and was surprised that she had left her phone and wallet behind.

During the investigation, Sluss was a “person of interest,” later being named as a suspect in her disappearance and death, a Holly Springs police spokesman told The News & Observer in early 2020.

Prosecuter Kathryn Pomeroy confronts Brian Sluss with photos of his girlfriend and their children at the conclusion of his testimony Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Wake county District Court. Sluss, 46, is charged with the murder of Monica Moynan, who was 23 when she was last seen in Holly Springs in April 2019. Moynan, who shared two children with Sluss, was reported missing in mid-July of 2019, and her body has never been found.

Britny’s Law charges

Sluss faces charges of first-degree murder involving domestic violence and second-degree murder.

The first charge stems from Britny’s Law, signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017, which makes it easier for prosecutors to file first-degree murder chargers if a defendant is accused of killing their significant other.

Under Britny’s Law, murder charges can be filed against a person with a prior conviction of domestic violence against the same victim to prove premeditation.

Moynan filed a protective order against him in 2017 after they had broken up, The News & Observer previously reported.

What the prosecution said

Sluss was cross-examined by Wake County Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Pomeroy, who called his judgment, relationship decisions and truth of his statements into question.

The N&O previously reported that Brian Sluss gave four conflicting statements of Moynan’s whereabouts when questioned during the initial investigation, including that she had become addicted to drugs and was in “home rehab” and that she also had run away.

Pomeroy repeatedly pointed out contradictions in his statements and asked him about documented instances of domestic violence against Moynan, for which he was charged and previously convicted.

The prosecutor asked Sluss to confirm violent behavior against Moynan.

For over an hour Wednesday, Sluss also was asked whether he had used Moynan’s phone and social media accounts after her disappearance to make friends and family believe she was still alive. He confirmed he had.

He told police during the investigation that he texted Moynan’s family and friends from her phone, pretending to be her. He also continued to post on her social media accounts, according to search warrant applications.

Jarlyn Sluss, Brian Sluss’ ex-wife, was charged May 12, 2020, in connection with Moynan’s death. She was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Prosecuter Kathryn Pomeroy presents Brian Sluss with evidence as he testifies in his own defense Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Wake county District Court. Sluss, 46, is charged with the murder of Monica Moynan, who was 23 when she was last seen in Holly Springs in April 2019. Moynan, who shared two children with Sluss, was reported missing in mid-July of 2019, and her body has never been found.

Prosecution's evidence

The prosecution brought several witnesses to the stand Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Jessica McMillan of the Holly Springs Police Department’s investigative division testified about a collection of receipts for groceries bought with Moynan’s financial cards.

The indictment against Brian Sluss alleged that Moynan was murdered “on or about April 7,” The N&O previously reported.

McMillan confirmed to the prosecution that in the first months of 2019 leading up to the approximate date of Moynan’s death, Moynan’s grocery store purchases were consistent, as well as her methods of payment.

Starting April 7 and onward, McMillan said a noticeable change was observed in grocery receipts at that store in the types of foods that were purchased and in the methods of payment, which no longer used the rewards card and used Jarlyn Sluss’s card and Moynan’s EBT card.

The prosecution also asked McMillan to review nanny cam videos from July 2019 that were obtained in the investigation.

Several videos presented in the courtroom show Brian Sluss at Moynan’s apartment with their two daughters and his son. Sluss had stayed there, even though the apartment’s management had a trespass order preventing him from setting foot on the property, WRAL reported.

In one of the videos from that day, Sluss scolds his then 4-year-old daughter and slaps her. In another, he scolds her and hits her several times.

Mackenzie Dehaan, a forensic scientist with the North Carolina State Crime Lab, testified that a DNA sample taken from blood found in the investigation matched DNA samples from Moynan’s daughter and her mother.