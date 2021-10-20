Ex-boyfriend extradited, charged with murder of missing Gastonia woman found in S.C.

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a woman who had been reported missing from Gastonia, was extradited back to Mecklenburg County where he was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Charles Combs, 35, was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C. over the weekend, and was then processed into the Mecklenburg County Jail with no bond.

Combs has been charged with the death of LaPorscha Baldwin.

Ex-boyfriend arrested for murder in case of missing NC woman

He will make his first court appearance in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday.

Baldwin’s body was found in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit then obtained first-degree murder warrants against Combs.

Baldwin was reported missing in Gastonia by family members on Oct. 10. Her abandoned car was found on I-85 south between the Sam Wilson Road exit and Belmont.

The City of Gastonia Police Department began investigating her disappearance. Detectives found that Baldwin was last seen in Gastonia.

CMPD’s Missing Persons Unit began assisting the Gastonia Police Department with the missing person investigation. The CMPD Homicide unit began investigating the homicide of Baldwin on Oct. 13.

The next day, CMPD Homicide Detectives collaborated with the Gastonia Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.), South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office located Baldwin deceased in Fairfield County, S.C.

Laporscha Baldwin

“She was an amazing person. I looked up to her so much, I wanted to have a heart like she had,” Clifton Baldwin, LaPorscha’s younger brother said.

A sibling bond is now broken.

“It’s almost like a nightmare. You see things like this on TV or movies and stuff but it’s different, you know, when it’s actually...it’s real,” he said.

Combs was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., by the Myrtle Beach Police Department in collaboration with SLED Agents and CMPD Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT) on Oct. 16.

CMPD Homicide Detectives traveled to Myrtle Beach and interviewed Combs. At the conclusion of the interview, he will be transferred to the custody of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County, S.C.

He was extradited to Mecklenburg County and processed by CMPD shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Combs was once charged with the second-degree murder of Marsheida Dorsey back in 2004.

“My mom is having a real tough time. No mom should have to lose their daughter and bury their daughter, that’s not right,” Baldwin added.

Baldwin’s family has set up a GoFundMe to benefit her daughter and cover funeral expenses.

“I want to try and start a domestic violence movement in my sister’s name for people who feel like they have nobody to talk to, loving family that may look for them, make necessary moves to get them care,” Baldwin said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

“The biggest thing if you want to help men and my family, take care of your family. Don’t let little things keep you from your family. Be there for your loved ones,” Baldwin said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Barnett is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.