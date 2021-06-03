UPDATE Ex-boyfriend faces homicide charges in Coal Township woman's death

Jun. 3—SHAMOKIN — A Mount Carmel man charged with homicide in the death of his ex-girlfriend last month fled the scene after police say he ran her over with his vehicle, later returning to "see how bad it was," according to police.

Stephen Francis Kruskie, 26, of West Third Street, was arraigned by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Thursday morning after he was charged by Coal Township police with homicide and homicide by vehicle in the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz. Police received approval of the charges by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.

Kruskie, in jail since May 27 on a probation violation, told Gembic he was not seeking bail and that he would hire a private attorney. Kruskie declined to comment on the arrest after the arraignment.

Coal Township Detective Matthew Hashuga said Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police said Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle.

Police said Swartz opened the door while the vehicle was moving and was dragged by the vehicle for a distance before she was run over by the rear passenger tire, police said. Kruskie then fled the scene, police said.

Swartz died May 25 from injuries suffered during the incident.

Police say they reviewed video surveillance footage on May 27 showing Kruskie's Jeep traveling on West Arch Street at a high rate of speed. Police said they saw the passenger side door open and the interior light on. The footage also shows another car pass by shortly after and Swartz laying in the roadway, police said.

In interviews with police, Kruskie maintained he dropped Swartz off on West Arch Street and he left while she walked home. On May 27, officers say Kruskie admitted to lying to authorities about his six-page written statement.

Kruskie told police during the May 27 interview he and Swartz had been arguing and that at some point she jumped out of the vehicle. He said he got scared and drove away, according to court documents.

Kruskie told police if he ran her over he was not aware of it and he assumed she was OK and she was going to walk home, police said. Kruskie said he did not stop to check on Swartz, police reported. Kruskie told police he returned to the scene on May 22 to "see how bad it was," according to a criminal complaint.

Kruskie is back in court on June 8 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Hashuga said police worked non-stop on the case. He commended the department, state police, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn and the public for helping during the investigation.