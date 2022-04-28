Ex-boyfriend found guilty of murder in death of missing Holly Springs woman

A jury found Brian Sluss guilty Thursday of killing Monica Moynan, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of their two children, though Moynan’s body has never been found since she went missing in April 2019.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The prosecution and defense presented closing arguments Thursday in the third week of the state’s murder trial against Sluss, who was charged with first-degree murder involving domestic violence and second-degree murder.

The charges are unique because they use provisions of Britny’s Law, which allows for first-degree murder charges to be filed against a person suspect of killing a victim who is a significant other, if they have a previous conviction of domestic violence against the same victim.

Moynan, who was 22 years old when she was last seen, had two daughters with Sluss. She was living with him and their children last in Holly Springs before she disappeared in early April 2019.

Sluss was previously charged in 2017 for physically assaulting her and was convicted in January 2019.

Prosecutor Kathryn Pomeroy makes closing arguments against Brian Sluss, who is charged with the murder of Monica Moynan, in Wake County District Court Thursday, April 28, 2022. Moynan, who shared two children with Sluss, was reported missing in mid-July of 2019, and her body has never been found.

The closing arguments

The defense presented text and images displaying the facts and findings of the case.

Numerous pieces of evidence were presented to support the defense’s argument that Sluss was abusive and manipulative toward Moynan. He had harmed her and wanted to continue to do so, said Kathryn Pomeroy, the Wake County Assistant District Attorney prosecuting the case.

“Monica was tired of him,” said Pomeroy, which she said led to Sluss’ anger and decision to attack her.

He eventually planned to kill her, Pomeroy said, and did on or about the night of April 6, 2019, or the early morning of April 7, disposing of her body and leaving behind traces of blood in the kitchen and other evidence in Moynan’s Holly Springs home.

Moynan’s mother, Melanie Tucker, shook her head silently in the courtroom as the evidence was presented to the jury.

After April 7, everything changed surrounding Moynan’s life, Pomeroy said. The restaurant where she worked stopped seeing her, her phone usage reduced, her social media posts decreased and changed, her cards were used to pay for dating sites linked to Sluss’ email and the grocery receipts never showed that the foods and goods she consistently bought were ever purchased again.

Nanny cam videos were presented showing Sluss hitting their young daughter with a slap and with his fists. Pomeroy detailed the inconsistencies in Sluss’ statements to investigators in the last two years.

The presence of Moynan’s blood found on kitchen tile under a children’s play mat with signs of clean-up and the remains of bleach were also shown, as part of the wide range of evidence used against Sluss.

Sluss confirmed in his testimony Wednesday that he had used Moynan’s social media and phone to pretend she was still around after he alleged that she abandoned him and their daughters in June 2019.

Monica Moynan

What the defense said

But the jury first heard from Tommy Manning, Sluss’ attorney, who summarized the defense of Sluss’ innocence in the murder and disappearance of the young mother, who Sluss met when she was 18.

“He was the constant person that she called on when she needed help,” said Manning.

Manning’s defense maintained throughout the trial that when Moynan experienced troubles in 2019, Sluss was a present father and partner, even after the couple broke up and Moynan had filed a protective order against him for assaulting her in 2017.

Their relationship was consensual and Sluss put his jobs and independence on the line for her since he sold stolen goods to support the family, Manning argued.

Manning argued that the blood found in the kitchen could be there for a number of reasons, such as Moynan cutting herself with a knife while cooking, he said.

A positive pregnancy test that was found in the home during the investigation is Manning’s main argument for her disappearance, arguing that she fled in a panic to avoid responsibility for another child in her economic instability.