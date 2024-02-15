Ex-boyfriend found guilty in murder of Bobbie Lou Schoeffling

Nicholas J. Howell has been found guilty in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Bobbie Lou Schoeffling.

Howell, 29, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide in her death, along with six other counts including stalking and felony intimidation of a victim.

The case was the focus of a Journal Sentinel investigation that raised questions about opportunities that police officers, prosecutors and probation agents missed to help Schoeffling over the final 10 months of her life amid an escalating pattern of domestic violence incidents.

Schoeffling repeatedly said that she feared Howell would kill her in the days, weeks and months leading up to her murder. She was found shot multiple times in her Milwaukee home on July 26, 2022 at age 31.

Throughout the months leading up to Schoeffling's death, Howell was wanted on warrants unrelated to domestic violence, but law enforcement failed to arrest him until after the homicide, the investigation showed.

Schoeffling's son talked in detail about one of those missed chances during his videotaped interview with a Milwaukee Police Department detective, which was played in court as part of the four-day trial. The Journal Sentinel is not naming the son because of his young age and for privacy and safety reasons.

"If they would have started chasing him, they could have caught him," the boy told police in the video. "And my mom would still be alive."

During his closing argument, prosecutor Daniel T. Flaherty told the jury that he believes Schoeffling's son.

"And I think you should too," Flaherty said.

The jury did. Howell was convicted of stalking, first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony intimidation of a victim and disorderly conduct.

He was found not guilty of a separate count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Howell is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8. His conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

Where to find help

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722.

We Are Here Milwaukee provides information on culturally specific organizations at weareheremke.org.

The Women’s Center in Waukesha has a 24-hour hotline at (262) 542-3828.

The Asha Project, which provides culturally specific services for African American women and others in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at (414) 383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at (414) 727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

