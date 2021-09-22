Ex-boyfriend gets four years of probation for trying to hit women with truck

Sep. 21—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be on probation for four years for attempting to hit his ex-girlfriend and her mother with his truck.

Henri R. Leavesseur, 28, 629 N. Barstow St., pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor bail jumping in Eau Claire County Court.

Other charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and a second count of bail jumping were all dismissed.

Judge Emily Long ordered four years of probation for Leavesseur, but violating conditions of that probation would result in time behind bars. Long issued an imposed and stayed sentence of 1 1/2 years in prison and then 2 1/2 years of extended supervision, which Leavesseur would face if his probation gets revoked.

Conditions of Leavesseur's probation include no contact with his former girlfriend, her mother or their workplaces. He must pay them $1,182 in restitution.

Leavesseur also must maintain absolute sobriety and avoid contact with any known drug dealers or users, unless they are in a therapeutic setting together. An alcohol and other drug assessment was ordered for Leavesseur and he is required to follow recommendations made by it.

Since his arrest in mid-July, Leavesseur had been in jail while his case was pending.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, witnesses saw Leavesseur use his truck to strike the mother's red moped while it was parked in a driveway on July 16 in Eau Claire.

The next day, the mother drove the damaged moped to visit her daughter — Leavesseur's ex-girlfriend — while she was working at a store on West Madison Street. While the two women were in the business' parking lot, Leavesseur drove his truck toward the mother, who was on the moped. She swerved to avoid being hit, but then the truck changed direction and moved toward her daughter.

Leavesseur later drove the truck toward the mother again, so she parked the moped near a pillar at the store's entrance in an effort to discourage him. Leavesseur then drove out of the parking lot.

When police interviewed the daughter after the incident, she was crying and shaking. She told police that she'd been in a relationship with Leavesseur and they'd lived together for a year. She said that he'd been violent and physical toward her in the past. The daughter believed that Leavesseur was upset about their relationship and that's why he tried to hit the moped.

A police officer then met Leavesseur and found scuff marks and red paint on the truck's bumper.

Leavesseur claimed the evidence of hitting the moped the day before was planted by his ex-girlfriend and she was responsible for the damage to his truck. He did admit to driving to his ex-girlfriend's workplace to try and talk with her.