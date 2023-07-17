Ex-boyfriend kidnaps woman from work, kills her after police chase, Georgia cops say

A 19-year-old was killed after her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her and shot her during a standoff with officers outside an Atlanta-area high school, police said.

Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, 20, now faces multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, according to online records.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. Sunday, July 16, about a kidnapping at a Wingstop restaurant in Fayetteville, according to the city’s police department.

Multiple 911 callers told officers a man came in and took the woman, who was an employee, at gunpoint, police said.

The pair left in a red Chevrolet Camaro, which responding officers spotted on their way to the restaurant, authorities said in a news release.

The driver sped away and led police on a chase into nearby Clayton County. Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car, ending the pursuit outside Lovejoy High School, police said.

That’s when the driver, identified as Hopkins, opened fire inside the Camaro and on officers, according to authorities.

“Officers were able to exit their vehicle and take cover while the suspect and victim remained inside the vehicle,” the release said. “Officers began giving commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle which were ignored.”

Officers launched a chemical irritant at the Camaro from a safe distance, causing Hopkins to get out. He was arrested at the scene.

The 19-year-old woman, identified as Khaliyah Jones, was found shot multiple times in the car and pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities confirmed Jones is the same woman Hopkins is accused of trying to kidnap in a nearly identical incident one year ago.

The then-19-year-old was accused of “dragging a female out of the vehicle at gunpoint” outside a Walmart and forcing her to leave with him, WXIA reported, citing police.

While speaking with a family member on the phone, he “expressed his rage over the relationship ending” and threatened to kill the woman, police told the station.

Hopkins remained in custody at the Clayton County Jail without bond as of July 17, online records show.

Fayetteville is about 20 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

