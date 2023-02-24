Ex-boyfriend lured woman to his father’s grave and raped her, Georgia cops say

Deputies are investigating a Georgia man accused of luring his ex-girlfriend to a cemetery and then raping her Feb. 6.

The man, 39-year-old Matthew Whelchel, texted his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day saying he was going to be with his father, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

His ex-girlfriend told deputies Whelchel’s father had been “murdered in front of him years ago,” and he was now buried at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming, Georgia.

She told deputies the texts made her believe Whelchel was in danger of harming himself, according to the incident report.

Deputies said when she arrived at the cemetery she found Whelchel standing at his father’s grave, and he was intoxicated. His ex-girlfriend took Whelchel’s keys away before he told her that his back was hurting, so the two of them went back to his truck and sat in the backseat.

Whelchel made sexual advances toward his ex-girlfriend, but when she tried to stop him he persisted and told her he was “going to take what was his,” deputies said in the incident report.

She told deputies Whelchel had punched and choked her previously, and she was scared he would do it again.

Whelchel then raped his ex-girlfriend in the backseat of his truck, deputies said in the incident report.

After, deputies said Whelchel called one of his family members to come get him. His ex-girlfriend left the cemetery but stopped to talk to Whelchel’s aunt to tell her what had happened, according to the report.

The woman told deputies Whelchel’s aunt gave her some of his things that “she didn’t feel that [he] needed in his condition,” including a ring that belonged to Whelchel’s father, a ring that belonged to his grandmother and a key to his house.

After she left, Whelchel’s ex-girlfriend said he began to text and email her and her ex-husband, threatening to kill her and her family, according to the incident report.

Whelchel has been charged with rape, according to jail records.

Story continues

Cumming is 39 miles north of Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

High school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with 16-year-old student, WA cops say

‘Lady in the fridge’ was a mystery for 27 years. Body now identified as California mom

Walmart employee filmed child pornography in store while working, Alabama cops say