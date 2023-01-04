Ex-boyfriend on the run after woman shot at Whataburger, Arizona officials say

A man is on the run after being accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend at an Arizona Whataburger, police said.

Phoenix police were called around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 to a Whataburger on reports of a shooting, according to the news release by the police department.

After arriving at the scene, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the hip, according to FOX 10. She had been shot while ordering food in the drive-thru.

Police said the suspect, identified as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, fled the scene before officials arrived.

She was transported to the hospital for her non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to search for the suspect.

“Detectives are working diligently to locate the suspect and identify what led up to the shooting,” police said.

The Whataburger is located just north of Interstate 10, about 9 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

Boyfriend shoots Jack in the Box worker who got in the ‘middle of a girl fight,’ AZ cops say

Taco Bell workers beat man with broom, chair when he refuses to leave, Nebraska cops say

70-year-old eating at Wendy’s killed when driver rams through wall, SC officials say