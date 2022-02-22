Update: Ex-boyfriend of slain Macon woman in custody after cops track him to northwest GA

A construction worker sought in connection with the slaying of his former girlfriend in Macon’s Barrington Hall neighborhood was taken into police custody Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Joey Fournier, 50, wanted on a murder warrant in the death of Cynthia “Cindy” Berry, was apprehended in northwest Georgia near Rome, said Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Edgar said the task force located Fournier, of south Monroe County, with the help of Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and that Fournier was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Edgar said that Fournier’s brother, Jeffrey Fournier, 46, also was taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly hindering the apprehension of Joey Fournier.

Berry, 49, was found dead early Monday in her home on Winchester Place. Police have not said how she was killed. Her death was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Last fall, Berry obtained a temporary protective order against Joey Fournier after the two had lived together for about eight years, court records show.

In her complaint, Berry stated that Joey Fournier, one day in mid-August, had tried to take away her cellphone and “pushed her down to the ground, stood above her, and grabbed her by her shoulders.”

The complaint goes on to state that he put Berry “in a choke hold,” pulled her up from the ground and took her phone. He then allegedly followed her into a kitchen at the house where they were and “came up behind her, grabbed her arm pushing it into her back and told her, ‘If you make a sound, I will break it.’”

In her petition seeking the protective order, which was granted in late September, Berry listed incidents — one in 2017 and another in 2018 — in which Joey Fournier ”punched her in her chest causing her to lose her breath” and another time when he “stomped on her foot and broke her toe.”

