Ex-boyfriend of slain Pensacola State College professor Carla Williams pleads not guilty

The Pensacola man accused of gunning down a Pensacola State College instructor at a gym last month was arraigned Friday morning and entered a plea of not guilty.

Kennon Farrow was indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Carla Williams, the 48-year-old PSC associate professor who was shot and killed while working out at Pensacola Fitness on May 24.

Farrow appeared briefly in court via video conferencing Friday. His next court date is on Aug. 10.

His arrest report alleges Farrow walked in to the gym around 4:30 a.m. and shot Williams multiple times while she was doing a morning workout. Several gym members and employees reportedly witnessed the shooting and identified Farrow as Williams' ex-boyfriend.

Williams, a well-known and respected math instructor at Pensacola State College, suffered fatal wounds in the shooting.

According to Farrow's indictment, Williams had an injunction for protection against domestic violence in place against Farrow.

The indictment also notes Farrow was convicted of aggravated stalking June 26, 2012, and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

