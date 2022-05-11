Ex-boyfriend sought for fatally shooting NYPD employee in her Queens apartment found dead of suicide

The Queens ex-boyfriend suspected of gunning down an off-duty NYPD civilian employee and shooting and wounding her neighbor took his own life while on the lam Wednesday, police said.

Pedro Cintron was found dead on McKibbin St. near Manhattan Ave. in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, about 7:50 a.m., cops said. He had apparently shot himself. His firearm was found near his body.

Cintron, 55, had been on the run for nearly 48 hours after fatally shooting Migdalia Ortega, 51, in the head inside her third-floor apartment on Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood about 8:15 a.m. Monday, cops said.

He was believed to be Ortega’s ex-boyfriend, cops said. As he fled, he shot a neighbor who had heard the commotion and ran to see what had happened.

“During the dispute, the 48-year-old second-floor neighbor went to check on the third-floor occupant,” NYPD Deputy Chief Julie Morrill, who supervises detectives in northern Queens, said at a press conference Monday. “She was then shot and fled back to her apartment. The male suspect followed her and continued shooting.”

Medics rushed both victims to Jamaica Hospital, where the NYPD employee died at 11:22 a.m. The neighbor, struck in the upper body, was listed in critical condition.

The shooting took place a day after Mother’s Day and less than 24 hours after the daughter of the shooter and victim shared a heartfelt post on social media.

“A mother who looks out for you as an adult is the best blessing one can have” Nicole Cintron wrote on Facebook. “Happy Mother’s Day to my queen. I love you mama.”

Ortega had been with the department 11 years and worked at One Police Plaza for the Information Technology Bureau, cops said.