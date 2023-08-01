Ex-boyfriend struck and killed woman with go-kart while she was on ATV, AZ cops say

A woman riding an ATV died after her ex-boyfriend struck her with a go-kart, according to an Arizona sheriff’s office.

Mohave County deputies said they arrived on scene in Meadview after a report of a quad and go-kart collision shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, according to a July 31 Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Sally Minard, 32, of Meadview, was taken to a hospital with “severe injuries” and later died, deputies said.

After an investigation, deputies said they determined “the collision was a criminal act, not just a vehicle collision.”

The go-kart driver, 40-year-old John Stettler, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge, deputies said.

Deputies said they are investigating the incident.

Meadview is on the border of Nevada, about 115 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

