Ex-boyfriend of New York City woman shot dead while pushing stroller arrested

The former boyfriend of a 20-year-old woman gunned down on a New York City street while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller has been arrested.

Isaac Argro, 22, was arrested in the shooting death of Azsia Johnson, New York Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said Friday.

Johnson was shot in the head Wednesday night on the Upper East Side. The baby was not injured.

Investigators were looking for the father, who was called a person of interest. His identity was not released.

Johnson was living in a domestic violence shelter and saving up to afford her own place. She reportedly texted relatives that she planned to meet her child's father the night she was killed because she felt bad that he wasn't in their daughter's life.

"He threatened me with death, my daughter with death, and my other daughter with death," her mother, Lisa Desort, previously told Fox News Digital. "We called the precinct numerous times."

During a news briefing after the shooting, Mayor Eric Adams, who has spent his first months in office advocating for ways to prevent gun violence, condemned the killing.

"This entire day we have been addressing the problem of overproliferation of guns on our street, how readily accessible they are and how there is just no fear in using these guns on innocent New Yorkers," Adams said Wednesday. "This is the result of that."