Ex-BPU employee sues Kansas City, Kansas, alleging racial discrimination, harassment

An employee has filed a federal lawsuit against Wyandotte County, the latest legal action alleging racial discrimination within the Board of Public Utilities.

Alexandra Bradley, who is Black, alleges she experienced harassment and discrimination at the BPU, including hearing another coworker use the n-word. She began working for the utility in 2012, working as a customer service representative and a water treatment plant operator.

Wyandotte County referred a request for comment to the BPU, which said they could not comment on pending litigation.

According to the lawsuit, employees made racial and sexual comments that Bradley reported to her supervisor. They also made demeaning remarks about transgender employees and spread rumors about her, the lawsuit said.

After a meeting with human resources, Bradley said she faced retaliation.

She continued experiencing a hostile environment, the lawsuit said, and filed a letter of concern for her personal safety claiming she was being targeted by management. She was later offered counseling by human resources for her “anger issues.”

In June 2019, another employee used the n-word, which appalled Bradley.

Later that year, she took a voluntary demotion “to remove herself from management’s crosshairs and alleviate tensions,” the lawsuit said.

It also alleges that Bradley was passed over for promotions even though she was more qualified.

She resigned in September 2020.

The lawsuit filed Thursday is among several claims alleging racial discrimination at the BPU. In a 2013 lawsuit, a Black man said a white BPU employee showed up to a retirement party in a Ku Klux Klan outfit. In the past couple of years, five lawsuits have been brought by Black BPU employees.