Ex-Brentwood police chief was under investigation for alleged threats to town employees

BRENTWOOD — Former police chief Dan Wicks resigned in September as an internal investigation was underway alleging that he made “direct threats of physical violence to other town employees."

The information came to light in documents obtained from the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council, which released a list of police officers who have experienced changes to their certification status in response to a Right-to-Know request from the ACLU.

Police Chief Dan Wicks resigned from his position in September after six months on the job.

Wicks resigned Sept. 21 after serving six months on the job. At the time, the town's selectmen accepted his resignation with regret and credited him with establishing a Neighborhood Watch and reviving the National Night Out program in town.

Previous story: Brentwood police chief resigns after 6 months on the job

Brentwood Selectmen Chairman Ken Christiansen said this week he had no comment on the internal investigation.

"All I can tell you is Karen (Town Administrator Karen Clement) called me and asked me to come to the office. Then she handed me Dan's resignation letter," Christiansen said.

Clement said, "The town has no comment."

Wicks is one of 36 New Hampshire police officers whose certification status changed in 2021, according to data from the Police Standards and Training Council (PSTC). When a change takes place in an officer's certification status, a Form B is filed with the PSTC.

A Form B is a document notifying the PSTC of the "discharge, negotiable resignation or resignation in lieu of dismissal of the above officer."

Wicks' Form B, dated Sept. 21, 2021, states that he resigned during an internal investigation instigated by employees.

In the description of the allegation the document states, "Officer resigned during an internal investigation that was brought forward by town employees with corroborated facts and circumstances involving direct threats of physical violence made to other town employees by the officer."

Story continues

The charges were submitted by then-Sgt. Steve Sforza, who has since left the department to take a position as chief in Pittsburg.

Wicks did not return calls seeking comment.

'Can't wait to get to Brentwood': John Ventura named town’s new police chief.

A Police Standards and Training Council rule requires the council "suspend or revoke the certification of a police or corrections officer who is dismissed or allowed to resign in lieu of dismissal for certain ethical or character issues."

Maj. David Parenteau, a member of the PSTC, confirmed Wicks' certification lapsed and was not revoked.

According to the PSTC, once an officer resigns or retires, his or her certification will lapse after 30 days not working in law enforcement. A decertified officer cannot serve as a sworn officer or corrections official until the PSTC has voted to reinstate them.

'Career-ender': Why fired Dover police officer's lie about fatal crash means no more 2nd chances

Brentwood Selectman Bob Montegari said this week he was not aware of anyone being assaulted by Wicks.

"I always got along with him," Mantegari said. "He was a great guy, very conscientious."

In particular, Mantegari lauded Wicks for his efforts to bring the police and community together, especially with the Three Ponds senior development in town, where the former chief established a Neighborhood Watch.

Mantegari said in his opinion Wicks had never intended to stay a long time in Brentwood. He said he took the job to share his knowledge with younger officers and improve the department.

Citing confidentiality, Mantegari declined further comment.

Wicks joined the Brentwood Police Department in 2019. He was a lieutenant with the Brentwood Police Department when he was named chief. He replaced Ellen Arcieri, who took a job with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Drug Task Force.

Wicks began his law enforcement career in 1980 with a part-time job with the Exeter Police Department. He had a 27-year career with the Massachusetts State Police, retiring in 2010 as a captain, then working as a special agent with the Department of Defense Intelligence in Washington, D.C.

After Wick’s resignation in September, selectmen appointed former Hampton Police Chief Richard Sawyer as interim chief to help led the search for a new chief.

The board announced in January that they selected John Ventura, the chief in Wakefield, to be Brentwood’s next chief. He officially starts in March.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Ex-Brentwood NH police chief Dan Wicks probed for alleged threats