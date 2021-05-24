Ex-British Navy sailor arrested in Spain on suspicion of running 'highly professional' drugs ring

Spanish police raid a yacht in Cadiz linked to the trafficking ring - ASA/NPZ

Spanish police have arrested a British former Navy sailor on suspicion of running a "highly professional" drugs trafficking operation with links across Europe.

Robert Mark Benson, 64, is alleged to have used his “extensive nautical knowledge” to mount an operation deploying boats to smuggle drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Police said he used shell companies to launder money from for the trafficking operation. In 2015, Mr Benson set up Yacht Matters, a business that buys and sells yachts, and property firm Real Estate cafe. The two Marbella-based businesses have reported combined assets of eight million euros.

“He had been on investigators’ radar for a long time,” a National Police spokesperson told The Telegraph.

Police seized weapons and money during a series of raids - ASA/NPZ

In all, 10 people have been arrested after twin seizures of boats carrying 1.5 tonnes of hashish.

“He was known for years by agents given his close relationship with international drug trafficking and his links to criminal organisations based in European countries such as the United Kingdom and Ukraine, territories likely to be the receptors of the narcotic substance,” the Spanish police said.

The first phase of the investigation took place in August 2020, when police seized a boat the criminal organisation had loaded with 600 kilograms of hashish in the yacht harbour of Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, just across the Strait of Gibraltar.

After this first seizure, Spanish police officers were able to trace the relationship of the suspects with various members of a criminal organisation in Ceuta that supplies hashish.

Three months later, the suspects planned a new shipment using a pleasure boat, which was intercepted in the Sotogrande marina in Cádiz with a tonne of hashish on board.

Last week the operation culminated in the arrest of 10 people in Ceuta, Cádiz and Málaga provinces. As well as the drug hauls, officers found more than 5,800 euros in cash, a fake pistol, a taser gun, knives and a drone, plus five high-end vehicles, a sailboat and two yachts.

Authorities stormed residences across three Spanish provinces - ASA/NPZ

The gang were extremely cautious about their communications. Meetings to plan their activities were held in remote places accessible only by boat, with the suspects moving several times a day and avoiding any use of public transport that could leave a data trail.

The operation was coordinated by Spain’s National Police and officers from the customs surveillance agency in collaboration with the UK’s National Crime Agency.