Ex-Bucknell student accused of filming men in bathroom, child porn sentenced to 37-116 months

Oct. 11—LEWISBURG — A former Bucknell student accused of possessing child pornography and clandestinely filming hundreds of men using a public collegiate urinal was sentenced on Wednesday to spend 37 to 116 months in state prison.

Matthew Aaron Nowell, 22, of White House Station, N.J., pleaded guilty in Union Courty Court in July to a felony count of possession of child pornography and 16 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy. Additionally, Judge Michael Piecuch sentenced Nowell to pay $3,700 in fines plus court costs and fees and ordered him to be a Tier 3 lifetime Megan's Law registrant.

"You're a bright young man," Piecuch said. "The extensive involvement and leadership roles you've taken on, you know better. Both you and your mother noted you were an Eagle Scout. Don't ever represent yourself as an Eagle Scout again. That oath you took, you betrayed it."

Piecuch said Nowell exhibited a course of conduct that required time, skill and knowledge of technology. Nowell's actions became a "hobby" and he used a position of trust to violate the privacy of hundreds of young men with a "complete disregard for boundaries and safe spaces for children," he said.

"This wasn't a one-off, this wasn't a momentary lapse of judgment," he said.

Two cameras

Nowell, a senior at the time and paid manager of student organization Uptown Club, was charged last year when a New Jersey detective investigating the man for child porn alerted Bucknell University they were found videos of men using a public bathroom at the club located in Swartz Hall on Bucknell University campus. An officer went to the bathroom area of the Club and discovered two cameras inside the men's bathroom, police said.

"I am truly sorry," Nowell said. "I truly believe it will not happen again."

Nowell allegedly admitted to installing the camera and said he would come once a week and remove the SD cards and download them on his personal computer and external hard drive, according to police.

A file on Nowell's computer showed 162 videos showing 363 males exposing themselves in the bathroom between January 2021 and October 2022, police said.

When the computer was seized on Oct. 25, 2022, police found 175 videos and six pictures of young men either nude or engaged in sexual activity. At least 11 videos showed 500 images, including those of underage children, police said.

Nowell was living on Strohecker Farm Lane in East Buffalo Township at the time of the arrest.

Original plea deal rejected

The original plea deal called for a mitigated range for the child pornography charge, meaning it was six months less than the standard range. Piecuch rejected the plea deal and allowed the defense and commonwealth to take a brief recess to discuss the new course of action. When the court resumed, the defense and commonwealth agreed to the amended plea deal.

Defense attorney George Lepley Jr. said Nowell was a "relatively high achieving" senior who immediately sought counseling when the accusations were made. He had no prior record.

Lepley said it is not often he sees someone with so many "potential positives" doing more than three years in state prison for similar offenses.

Piecuch said Nowell only sought counseling services when he was caught.

"For everyone's sake, I wish you would have recognized you needed help before you got caught," he said.

Not violent

The Sexual Offenders Assessment Board determined that Nowell did not meet the criteria to be a sexually violent predator. He has no credit for time services.

Nowell, who has been free on $100,000 unsecured bail, was immediately taken into custody by sheriff deputies.

Nowell has 10 days to file post-sentence motions or 30 days to file a notice of appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

The Commonwealth was represented by District Attorney Pete Johnson.