Ex-Bucks County Prison guard sentenced to probation for having sex with inmate

A former Bucks County Prison guard will spend a year on probation after he admitted to having sexual contact with a female inmate.

On Wednesday, Judge Wallace Bateman Jr. sentenced Joseph Mahaffey, 51, of Hatboro, to one year of probation and he was ordered not to have contact with the former inmate. Mahaffey had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of official oppression in August.

During sentencing, Mahaffey said what he did was possibly the worst decision he has ever made.

Mahaffey pleads:Ex-Bucks County prison guard pleads guilty to sex with inmate

County detectives said the two had sexual contact once while in a car outside of a convenience store in Doylestown Township in December. They had another sexual encounter after her release from prison in January.

Detectives said the inmate, who had been on work release while she was jailed, went to the prison to get her last paycheck, and the two had sexual contact in a parking lot near the prison in January.

She told authorities that she ended the relationship after that.

Mahaffey, who worked at the prison since 2016, resigned in March, before charges were filed against him.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Ex-prison guard sentenced to probation for sex with Bucks County inmate